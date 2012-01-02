Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

Image Quality Examined: Front- And Rear-Facing Cameras
If you've ever used an Android or iOS device, the camera interface should look pretty familiar.
Camera Quality: Rear-Facing, Distance
The rear-facing camera takes decent shots, but only if you're close to the object you're shooting. Samsung doesn't let you manually set focus, which is a major disappointment since autofocus doesn't really work. Point-and-shoots and smartphones are probably better candidates for group shots from a distance.
Camera Quality: Rear-Facing, Up Close
Camera Quality: Front-Facing
While Samsung's front-facing camera is on par with some of the best tablets, you still need reasonable lighting for VoIP-based communications apps like Skype.
I think it'd be a lot more wiser to buy a laptop for that price and get a much more efficient and powerful piece of tech.