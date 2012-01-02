Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

Docking Station: Forget Your Desktop

Slate Dock/Cradle

The Series 7 11.6" Slate only comes with a single USB port, making it impossible to simultaneously use a wireless mouse while transferring files from your thumb drive.

Samsung's minimalistic approach really emphasizes a more mobile approach, though. So, if your purpose is to replace a desktop, you also need the company's docking station ($100). Its connectivity package is fairly minimalistic, including a headphone jack, a power port, Ethernet, HDMI output, and a single USB 2.0 port. However, it offers a simple and convenient way to expand connectivity and prop up the screen without imposing a mess of cables.