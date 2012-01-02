Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

Wireless Performance

Two scenarios are being tested here:

Five feet, line-of-sight: The wireless device is set five feet from the router without any obstructions.

20 feet, no line-of-sight: The wireless device is set 20 feet from the router and there are three drywall obstructions in our testing environment that reflect the possible degradation you might see in an indoor environment.

All devices idle for two minutes before testing in order to prevent power-saving rules in the OS from affecting wireless performance.

Most tablets don't support 802.11n connectivity through the 5.0 GHz band. Sticking with 2.4 GHz should save a little bit on battery life, but it also means vendors can use a slightly cheaper networking controller. Even still, we're prefer the option to use 5.0 GHz, if only to take advantage of another frequency less likely to be affected by interference.