Samsung Series 7 11.6" Slate: Breathing New Life Into Tablet PCs

By

Tablet PCs are a dying breed, and Windows 8 is still at least a year away. Until we see what Microsoft's next operating system has to offer, one tablet PC shows us why this form factor is still a winner. Samsung's Series 7 11.6" Slate breaks the mold.

Wireless Performance

Two scenarios are being tested here:

  • Five feet, line-of-sight: The wireless device is set five feet from the router without any obstructions. 
  • 20 feet, no line-of-sight: The wireless device is set 20 feet from the router and there are three drywall obstructions in our testing environment that reflect the possible degradation you might see in an indoor environment.

All devices idle for two minutes before testing in order to prevent power-saving rules in the OS from affecting wireless performance.

Most tablets don't support 802.11n connectivity through the 5.0 GHz band. Sticking with 2.4 GHz should save a little bit on battery life, but it also means vendors can use a slightly cheaper networking controller. Even still, we're prefer the option to use 5.0 GHz, if only to take advantage of another frequency less likely to be affected by interference.

49 Comments Comment from the forums
  • g-unit1111 02 January 2012 11:36
    Do. Want. Finally - a tablet that doesn't require a proprietary operating system that needs 1,000,000,000 apps for every website on the internet in order to function properly. It has an SSD and not flash memory. It has a real working version of Windows - with a great interface on top of it. This looks like a tablet I can get behind.
  • 02 January 2012 11:39
    A very nice tablet! Hoping that ivy bridge will allow faster processers without creating too much heat and saving battery. I'm really looking into getting a tablet in the future to replace my notebook and this looks is very reassuring that things are improving :P.
  • friskiest 02 January 2012 11:41
    A5 vs SB,. hehehe (grinning :D)
  • sereng3ti 02 January 2012 11:56
    The first sentence of this article told me all I needed to know.
  • 02 January 2012 12:33
    What about the digitizer? I appreciate the comparisons to the Asus EEE Slate, but that has a 256-level pressure sensitive wacom digitizer on top of the screen. And no mention of it or what is on this device?
  • joytech22 02 January 2012 13:07
    Yay finally, I saw this in shops around a month ago and wonder when tom's would cover it. :p
  • Gamer-girl 02 January 2012 13:11
    The UI makes it seem like a smartphone. You keep mentioning the pen but there is no comparison? Does it have palm rejection?
  • theuniquegamer 02 January 2012 13:27
    Instead of current sandybridge (i.e hd 3000) the should give an amd llano which has a better gpu or the ivy bridge mobile cpus (which is with hd 4000 gpu) and a lower TDP.
  • alyoshka 02 January 2012 14:22
    Isn't it a little steep for a 1000$....??? After all it's a Samsung, 11.6Inch Tab.......
    I think it'd be a lot more wiser to buy a laptop for that price and get a much more efficient and powerful piece of tech.
  • alyoshka 02 January 2012 14:26
    I would have given the Note from Samsung a thought had it had 7.5 installed on it..... but again..... it's a samsung.....
