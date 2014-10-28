Team BlackSheep Discovery Pro: Building A $3000 Quadcopter

The Gimbal

It also took me a bit of thread-hunting to figure out that I wasn’t to touch DJI’s Gimbal tab in the Assistant Software. TBS says its gimbal should be good to go straight from the factory, but mine needed adjustment before it’d switch to PPM channels. This actually takes place in yet another utility, SimpleBGC.

BaseCam’s software gives you access to the proportional-integral-derivative (PID) controller settings, motor controls, R/C options, plus real-time data from the accelerometer and gyroscope. Just be sure you stick with version 2.1, which matches the integrated controller’s firmware.

I should have been fine switching from PWM to PPM in SimpleBGC. However, issues with motor chattering and off-center calibrations compelled me to experiment in the utility, which eventually necessitated reloading both factory-programmed profiles. TBS’ defaults really are best-fit; the software is mainly useful for troubleshooting an issue not otherwise apparent from a visual inspection.

With the gimbal configured to accept roll input on channel five and pitch on channel six using PPM, I was ready to move on. Just bear in mind that my configuration is optimized for a GoPro Hero2. Compatibility originally extended to the GoPro Hero3 series, and was recently updated to include GoPro's Hero4 through a component revision.