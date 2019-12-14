Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W Platinum deals Thermaltake ALIMENTATION... Amazon Prime £213.76 View

Performance Rating

The overall performance is high, but not high enough to threaten the Seasonic Prime Platinum platform, which holds the reigns in this category. Nonetheless, the Thermaltake unit takes the lead from the Corsair HX1000, mostly thanks to its tighter load regulation.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

You cannot call this unit super noisy, but the badly tuned fan speed profile will be a problem even at light and moderate loads since the fan suddenly start to spin at high speeds without this being necessary.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

The efficiency is a little lower than some of the competing units, but not by a large margin.

