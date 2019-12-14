Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W Platinum Power Supply Review

The Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W is powerful and achieves high performance, thanks to its advanced platform.

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Corsair HX1000

Seasonic Prime Ultra Platinum 1000W

SilverStone ST1000-PT

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is tight on all rails. 

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time

The hold-up time exceeds 17ms and the power ok signal is accurate, so no problems here.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Results 13-14: Inrush Current

The inrush current readings are at normal levels, given the PSU's capacity. There are other similar capacity units, though, we notably lower inrush current readings. 

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])Temps (In/Out)PF/AC Volts
16.922A1.980A1.996A0.993A105.04386.758%0<6.0 44.55°C0.952
12.053V5.053V3.308V5.039V121.076 39.53°C115.14V
214.831A2.973A2.996A1.192A209.54290.064%137838.7 40.37°C0.988
12.044V5.051V3.304V5.035V232.659 45.86°C115.13V
323.143A3.469A3.485A1.393A314.63591.676%0<6.0 47.10°C0.995
12.039V5.047V3.301V5.028V343.203 41.24°C115.13V
431.462A3.966A4.003A1.593A419.85791.624%137638.6 41.39°C0.997
12.035V5.045V3.298V5.023V458.241 48.50°C115.12V
539.442A4.962A5.008A1.794A525.16291.776%116234.0 42.00°C0.997
12.034V5.041V3.295V5.018V572.220 49.83°C115.12V
647.376A5.959A6.019A1.996A629.72191.574%118534.5 42.89°C0.997
12.029V5.038V3.291V5.013V687.665 51.76°C115.12V
755.414A6.955A7.026A2.197A735.03290.848%138838.8 43.08°C0.997
12.017V5.035V3.288V5.008V809.081 52.23°C115.12V
863.441A7.954A8.038A2.400A840.29290.257%138938.9 43.64°C0.998
12.009V5.031V3.285V5.003V930.996 53.43°C115.11V
971.854A8.454A8.530A2.400A945.21189.799%139439.2 44.90°C0.998
12.006V5.030V3.283V5.002V1052.580 55.84°C115.10V
1080.026A8.957A9.055A3.008A1050.04689.184%139739.2 45.89°C0.998
12.000V5.027V3.280V4.989V1177.396 57.80°C115.10V
1188.806A8.958A9.061A3.009A1154.86988.620%139839.2 46.57°C0.998
11.994V5.026V3.278V4.987V1303.175 58.90°C115.09V
CL10.158A14.006A14.000A0.000A118.59481.352%1375 38.6 42.04°C0.901
12.042V5.036V3.297V5.077V145.779 49.25°C115.14V
CL283.358A1.002A1.002A1.000A1014.49789.861%1393 39.0 45.11°C0.998
12.010V5.042V3.289V5.019V1128.965 57.03°C115.10V

The PSU can easily deliver full power under high operating temperatures, and the performance of the APFC converter is excellent since even with light loads, it achieves power factor readings that are close to unity. On the other hand, the fan speed profile is a mess, since it pushes the fan to spin at high speeds without this being necessary. Moreover, the lowest fan speed is set at 1162 RPM, which is pretty high.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.210A0.496A0.486A0.198A19.71665.751%0<6.00.724
12.063V5.059V3.312V5.055V29.986115.14V
22.471A0.991A0.998A0.396A40.12678.276%0<6.00.809
12.064V5.057V3.311V5.051V51.262115.14V
33.667A1.485A1.480A0.595A59.63882.298%0<6.00.847
12.061V5.056V3.310V5.048V72.466115.14V
44.930A1.981A1.995A0.793A80.05483.549%137338.50.869
12.057V5.054V3.309V5.044V95.817115.14V

During the fourth test the fan's noise exceeds 38 dB(A), something unacceptable given the applied conditions and the PSU's high efficiency levels. 

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)PSU Noise (dB[A])PF/AC Volts
11.564A0.270A0.272A0.056A21.41867.051%0<6.00.741
12.064V5.058V3.311V5.057V31.943115.14V

The efficiency with 2% load exceeds 65%, so it is quite high, still is lower than 70%, though.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills.

The efficiency levels are satisfactory in all load ranges: super-light, light and normal. 

5VSB Efficiency

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.100A0.50075.415%0.051
4.992V0.663115.12V
20.250A1.24777.550%0.119
4.987V1.608115.12V
30.550A2.74078.286%0.229
4.981V3.500115.12V
41.000A4.97377.377%0.337
4.973V6.427115.12V
51.500A7.44677.305%0.404
4.963V9.632115.12V
63.001A14.80376.731%0.489
4.933V19.292115.12V
Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency

This is not the best 5VSB circuit that we have seen from CWT when it comes to efficiency, but you cannot call it bad, either.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.075V5.054V3.309V5.054V6.3280.381
115.2V
Standby0.0420.003
115.2V
Results 21-22: Vampire Power

The vampire power is low with both voltage inputs. 

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is a complete mess. Thermaltake along with CWT should fix it as  soon as possible. 

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.       

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Even under normal operating temperatures, the fan profile continues to trouble us. The fan spins at very high speeds at light and moderate loads, without an obvious reason. The transition between passive and active fan operation should be smoother. 

