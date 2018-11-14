Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W Gold PSU Review: Going Full RGB

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the TPG-850AH3FSGR’s total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

Click to see more results

Thermaltake's performance doesn't approach what the competition offers, unfortunately. The company should demand better results from its OEM, High Power.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the product’s performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Click to see more results

With a price similar to the competition, Thermaltake's value score ends up low.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

Click to see more results

This is not a noisy PSU, but it isn't super quiet, either. Corsair's competing RM850x demonstrates less than 20 dB(A) overall noise output, after all.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

Click to see more results

Thermaltake's overall efficiency score is high enough to take the lead from Corsair's RM850x.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content