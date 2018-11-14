Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W Gold PSU Review: Going Full RGB

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-850AH3FSGR’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 23.0mV 8.1mV 7.3mV 5.0mV Pass 20% Load 8.4mV 8.9mV 8.4mV 4.3mV Pass 30% Load 10.4mV 9.1mV 9.1mV 4.3mV Pass 40% Load 10.7mV 9.9mV 10.2mV 5.0mV Pass 50% Load 12.5mV 14.6mV 12.7mV 9.2mV Pass 60% Load 13.9mV 14.1mV 12.7mV 6.6mV Pass 70% Load 15.5mV 15.5mV 13.8mV 7.2mV Pass 80% Load 17.1mV 17.2mV 17.1mV 8.8mV Pass 90% Load 18.9mV 18.4mV 18.3mV 8.9mV Pass 100% Load 21.2mV 20.3mV 19.8mV 10.5mV Pass 110% Load 24.5mV 22.3mV 21.2mV 12.0mV Pass Cross-Load 1 23.8mV 12.9mV 15.5mV 4.9mV Pass Cross-Load 2 21.0mV 16.3mV 13.0mV 9.0mV Pass

The ripple suppression we measured is satisfactory. It might not be a good as what we've seen from Super Flower, Seasonic, or CWT, but it's still quite good (and without any extra in-cable filtering capacitors).

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

