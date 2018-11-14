Trending

Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W Gold PSU Review: Going Full RGB

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-850AH3FSGR’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load23.0mV8.1mV7.3mV5.0mVPass
20% Load8.4mV8.9mV8.4mV4.3mVPass
30% Load10.4mV9.1mV9.1mV4.3mVPass
40% Load10.7mV9.9mV10.2mV5.0mVPass
50% Load12.5mV14.6mV12.7mV9.2mVPass
60% Load13.9mV14.1mV12.7mV6.6mVPass
70% Load15.5mV15.5mV13.8mV7.2mVPass
80% Load17.1mV17.2mV17.1mV8.8mVPass
90% Load18.9mV18.4mV18.3mV8.9mVPass
100% Load21.2mV20.3mV19.8mV10.5mVPass
110% Load24.5mV22.3mV21.2mV12.0mVPass
Cross-Load 123.8mV12.9mV15.5mV4.9mVPass
Cross-Load 221.0mV16.3mV13.0mV9.0mVPass
The ripple suppression we measured is satisfactory. It might not be a good as what we've seen from Super Flower, Seasonic, or CWT, but it's still quite good (and without any extra in-cable filtering capacitors).

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

