Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W Gold PSU Review: Going Full RGB

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the TPG-850AH3FSGR’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|23.0mV
|8.1mV
|7.3mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|8.4mV
|8.9mV
|8.4mV
|4.3mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|10.4mV
|9.1mV
|9.1mV
|4.3mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|10.7mV
|9.9mV
|10.2mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|12.5mV
|14.6mV
|12.7mV
|9.2mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|13.9mV
|14.1mV
|12.7mV
|6.6mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|15.5mV
|15.5mV
|13.8mV
|7.2mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|17.1mV
|17.2mV
|17.1mV
|8.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|18.9mV
|18.4mV
|18.3mV
|8.9mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|21.2mV
|20.3mV
|19.8mV
|10.5mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|24.5mV
|22.3mV
|21.2mV
|12.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|23.8mV
|12.9mV
|15.5mV
|4.9mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|21.0mV
|16.3mV
|13.0mV
|9.0mV
|Pass
The ripple suppression we measured is satisfactory. It might not be a good as what we've seen from Super Flower, Seasonic, or CWT, but it's still quite good (and without any extra in-cable filtering capacitors).
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content