Lenovo's ThinkPad X230T Tablet PC, Tested And Reviewed

Can The ThinkPad X230T Game?
Intel made significant enhancements to its HD Graphics 4000 engine, including to anisotropic filtering quality. But it'd be hard to see those gains during real-world game play. In fact, simply generating playable frame rates from the integrated GPU requires turning down resolutions and detail settings so low that it doesn't really matter.
That fact aside, HD Graphics 4000 is a substantial step up from its predecessor, so long as you're willing to accept very conservative combinations of settings.
It's a challenge to draw a direct comparison to the reference Ultrabook platform that Intel sent in for last month's review. Because it wasn't intended to serve as a retail product, certain power profiles behave unexpectedly, turning back numbers reflecting maximum performance mode all of the time.
What remains certain is that the reference Ultrabook delivers very fluid performance in mainstream titles like World of Warcraft: Cataclysm low quality settings. Playing a more taxing title, such as Battlefield 3, necessitates an even lower resolution for playable frame rates.
I can imagine a market for it, but once the Thinkpad Tablet 2 launches with Windows 8, I'd say there market would grow even smaller. just my 2 cents :)
Anyway, Tom's: X1 Carbon review please! :D
Read that its trackpad is best-in-class for a Windows laptop.
I've carried an older model around all day for years, the battery lasts 8 hrs easy with a good power profile setup and intermittent use.
OneNote is gold on it.
My users often borrow it just for it's presentation benefits as well.
This new model will shine with Win 8.
I use an HP EliteBook Mobile Workstation and have little desire to go back to the Tablets.
Originally I wanted folks to be able to 'sign contracts' out in the field, but in practice Paper wins.
Big, thick, heavy
Ugly
Crappy battery life
When you think about it I could:
Buy an Asus Zenbook 1080p for $999
Google Nexus tablet for $199
Both combined would be as thin and light (or thinner/lighter) than this lenovo contraption while offering superior battery life and screen quality (at least on the ultrabook).
This product just seems like a fail.
From your post, I'd say you've never really used a IBM Thinkpad before.
The Thinkpad lines were never meant for normal consumers like you. If you've compared to built quality as well, the Thinkpads, especially the T and W series are wonders.
and unlike the ZenBooks or Macbooks......you can step on them and the hinge will be able to stand it.
Actually I've used ThinkPads a lot as I am a software developer. Two of my last 4 jobs issued them to the developers as their primary workstations. ThinkPad build quality, usability, design are all top notch for business users.
My comment was in response to the way this article was phrased. This article was not necessarily written in the context of a business user and actually was slanted more towards personal use and its ability to replace a tablet and laptop combo while traveling.
In that context I do see this product as a fail.
