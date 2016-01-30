Trending

Time Warner ISP Review & Reader Survey Results

Tom’s Hardware's ISP round-up puts the power in the hands of our readers, who gave us their opinion of the nation's top Internet service providers. And now it's time to take a closer look at Time Warner Cable.

Performance: 3 ¼ Stars

Time Warner's performance was judged much more favorably by our readers, earning 3 1/4 (3.17) stars out of five. This is still a somewhat surprising score, mainly because it's lower than what cable Internet providers with slower advertised speeds are earning.


Perhaps performance is a given for cable Internet subscribers, since surveyed readers using TWC voted the category their least important factor when deciding on an ISP. This is similar to how Comcast users voted in our survey, implying that cable Internet customers simply expect high performance from their coaxial cable connections.

Many readers related pricing to performance as well, with the minority who rated Time Warner Cable below three stars noting "poor performance, high prices and highly fluctuating upload/download speeds."

In addition, many who were dissatisfied with performance believed that they should be getting more bandwidth for their dollar (again, confusing given Time Warner Cable's impressive speeds and best-in-survey price-to-performance ratio). Other respondents had legitimate performance gripes. "I have a laggy connection and lots of downtime," said one particularly dissatisfied reader, who gave every category less than a two-star rating.

Time Warner Cable still garnered a respectable 3 1/4 star rating in the performance category, with users who rated it three stars or higher complimenting the broadband service's impressive download speeds. "Time Warner's Internet service is consistently fast and very reliable," said one satisfied reader. Another summed up their high performance score with "reliable speeds, usually low ping, and no data cap."

52 Comments Comment from the forums
  • utroz 30 January 2016 09:10
    Yeah well all know how Time Warner is.. They have faulty lines that they refuse to fix in my area causing both internet and cable tv to have outages at least 1-2 times a day for 5 min or so.. Really annoying when watching netflix and stuff.. One good thing is no data caps for me which is good as we pull around 20TB a month download ( not even close to what I could if I was pulling data 24/7 at max bandwidth). All it takes is a few people watching neflix, hulu, youtube, downloading updates, online gaming,ect.. Comcast's 300GB limit is a total joke.. I could pee 300GB of data.. ;)
  • holyneo 30 January 2016 10:38
    I love my TWC service, I get like insane speeds (60-75Mbps down, 6Mbps up). My service never goes down, I could complain about the price, but my complaint is more for the TV service price. Nobody comes close to those speeds in my area. I can stream 4k content with no problems as well.
  • LookItsRain 30 January 2016 11:00
    I understand that prices differ between cities and states, but TWC wants 65 dollars for 50/5, 45 dollars for 20/2 and 15 for 2/1. Prices are much higher than what is listed here, and 50/5 is the fastest you can get in my area. Not to mention the price jumps after the 12 month promotion, or the complete lack of competition that allows them to do this.

    Not to mention it goes out every month, and even has more issues with its DNS(thanks google 8.8.8.8.8).
  • thburninator 30 January 2016 14:12
    Seeing these rates makes me sad. The "Extreme" is the highest option offered in my area, and that costs about $75 a month. I pay $60 for 30 down/ 5 up. Then again, that is basically my only high-speed option in my area, so it's not like I have much choice anyways.
  • dangus 30 January 2016 14:55
    Those prices are just straight up not what TWC offers in my area. My bill is almost $65/month and i get 25 down/5 up......
  • InvalidError 30 January 2016 15:05
    Should have checked prices in more than one city and state. I doubt TWC would have scored 2.25 on pricing if everyone could get 50Mbps for $35/month regular (non-promo) rate.
  • ChuckLezPC 30 January 2016 16:44
    What area in Texas did you test? I currently pay $60 (non-promo rate for NE Ohio) for 15/1 (would have to pay $80 to get 30/5). I would shank someone to get 50/5 for $35.

    Maybe consider taking multiple cities (and/or states without google fiber), and average them.

    Also, you did not need to enter an address to get their rates: http://www.timewarnercable.com/en/support/account-and-billing/topics/retail-rates.html
  • QuangT 30 January 2016 16:55
    TWC is decent if you live in a highly populated area, they get things done fast since there are other companies like Verizon, Optimum, etc. here in NYC. When I lived in a house, the performance was terrible which huge packet loss 24/7 for over 3 years. After moving to my apartment, the only bad performance was just internet loss for about a couple of hours. This happened twice for the past 2 years, otherwise constant 50/5 with <1% packet loss at all time.
  • Gurg 30 January 2016 17:25
    My experience: When paying for 30mbps got around 36, now paying for extreme 50mbps and getting 62. Dropped Directv and went with bundle with TV and phone (new add on for us) and am now paying over $100 less than with TWC and DTV separately.

    Initially when using TWC rented combined router/modem unit my service was terrible and spotty. Bought my own sb6141 modem and ASUS router and everything is working great throughout the home.

    If you are unhappy with TWC service and performance and using their rental modem/router that could be the cause of the problem.
  • EnigmaX 30 January 2016 17:42
    Yeah, I created an account just to chime in on how far the pricing in the article is off in my area (Upstate NY). I pay $58/mo for the privilege of 15/1 service. And for that, I can thank an absence of competition.

    Calling into tech support for various sustained drops in speed (as low as 0.05 mb/s for hours at a time, a couple times each month), has resulted in them simply pointing fingers at my hardware (purchased cable modem, router, cables). Techs have been sent, and they just test my lines, scratch their heads, and leave.

    The upside is that I now have a perfectly functioning backup for each component. The downside is they still haven't fixed THEIR issue. But, then again, what's their incentive?

    The obvious solution is for government to get out of bed with the ISP's and allow competition. Only then will pricing, speed, and reliability see noticeable improvement. (But, money...)
