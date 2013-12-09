Tom's Hardware's Reader's Choice Awards 2013

Miscellaneous: Keyboard, Mouse, Cases

Cooler Master's HAF XB (Smart Buy)

From the article: Cooler Master's HAF XB: Give Your LAN Party Box Breathing Room, Written by Kai Tubbesing, August 20, 2013

Here's what we said: Cooler Master's HAF XB is a unique, flexible, and durable chassis able to satisfy a number of functions well. Its price is moderate, and we can't really find anything wrong with it. It simply works well in the roles it was designed to satisfy. The form factor isn't going to be for everyone, and it certainly won't fit on or under the desks of several Tom's Hardware editors. But that's not what it was designed for. In its element, the HAF XB steps up to earn Tom's Hardware's Smart Buy award for serving up notable value, a functional design, and Cooler Master's sprinkle of innovation as it tries something new.

Corsair Obsidian 900D (Case) (Smart Buy)

From the article: Corsair Obsidian 900D Review: Making Room For High-End Gear, written by Igor Wallossek, April 22, 2013

Here's what we said: Corsair's Obsidian 800D found a fitting successor in its larger brother, the Obsidian 900D. We only found a few issues to quibble about, and much more to like. We're fans of the solid construction and find the simple design to be classic. In our eyes, modest elegance trumps modernistic design stunts. This is what our mature tastes have evolved into. Even after a few years, this case is going to look good, exhibiting its timelessness. All of these redeeming qualities compel us to honor the Obsidian 900D with an award, which doesn't happen very often, particularly in the chassis segment. But we're certain that our recognition is completely justified and well-deserved.

Enermax Ostrog GT (Case) (Smart Buy)

From the article: Four More Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build, Reviewed, Written by Thomas Soderstrom, May 28, 2013

Here's what we said: So the highest-quality case in today’s comparison, Zalaman’s MS800 Plus doesn’t win our top prize simply because it’s not specifically designed for mid-budget gamers. Enermax’s mid-market Ostrog GT has the performance and features to make it the value-oriented pick over BitFenix’s less-expensive Shinobi, so the Ostrog GT gets our "Smart Buy" award.

Gigabyte Aivia Osmium (Keyboard) (Smart Buy)

From the article: Mechanical Keyboards: BlackWidow, Osmium, G710+, Written by Daniel Starkey, September 12, 2013

Here's what we said: While the Logitech G710+ is quieter, the Osmium packs a few more features, has the lowest actuation force, and it can handle a ridiculous number of simultaneous key presses. The Gigabyte board again manages to edge out the G710+ with a few additional macros and audio port extensions for easy access. Its construction is solid and the blue lighting is very easy on the eyes during those long late night gaming sessions, which overall leads to a pretty luxurious user experience. The fact that the $130 Aivia Osmium is the cheapest of the three keyboards being compared today, didn't exactly hurt either, and that's why we're giving the Gigabyte Aivia Osmium our Smart Buy award.

Logitech G9x (Mouse) (Approved)

From the article: Four Keyboards And Four Mice For LAN Party Gamers, Rounded-Up, Written by Daniel Starkey, Feb 14, 2013

Here's what we said: As far as mice go, we can say that we’ve become thoroughly obsessed with the Logitech G9x (Ed.: Coincidentally, this is the mouse I've been using on my personal gaming rig for a couple of years now). The G9x's feel is what sets it apart, and unfortunately that needs to be experienced first-hand. Particularly since it's selling for $20 less than when we started this story, the G9x also deserves an Approved award at $60.

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition (Keyboard) (Approved)

From the article: Four Keyboards And Four Mice For LAN Party Gamers, Rounded-Up, Written by Daniel Starkey, Feb 14, 2013

Here's what we said: Razer’s entire BlackWidow line is fantastic, and the Tournament Edition is no different. We've used several BlackWidows, and they all have that satisfying response you can only get from a high-end mechanical switch keyboard. While we don't buy into the idea that a more tactile key press will improve your gaming performance, we certainly can testify that it helps with general typing more than you might expect. As such, the BlackWidow Tournament Edition earns our Approved award for rising to the top of today's field.