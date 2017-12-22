Topre RealForce 104UW Keyboard Review

Introduction & Specifications
Topre, a contraction of its former company name “Tokyo Press Kogyo,” is a Japanese engineering company that has been making plastics and metal components since 1935. However, it also makes electronics, and the company has made a name for itself in the keyboard community for the Topre capacitive switch. These are famously used in the Happy Hacking Keyboard (HHKB) and Realforce lines of keyboards, the latter of which we’re looking at today.
The Realforce comes in tenkeyless (87U) and full-size (104U) form factors, and in white (UW) or black (UB). We have the white, fullsize version (104UW) on hand.
Specifications
*During this review, Topre stopped responding to our requests for information.
MORE: Best Deals
MORE: How We Test Mechanical Keyboards
MORE: Mechanical Keyboard Switch Testing Explained
MORE: All Keyboard Content
HA! If I knew I would have kept hundreds for those crappy keyboards!
Don't let the price fool you... It's just a keyboard.
I'm on a Microcenter Inland DK-3001B - It's an obvious step-up in keyfeel from OEM boards and has nice LED mono-blue through key backlighting. All that for $25.
"Wolf in a Sheep's Clothing"...