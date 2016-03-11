Toshiba Q300 Pro 512GB MLC SSD Review

Real-World Software Performance

PCMark 8 Real-World Software Performance

Image 1 of 10 Image 2 of 10 Image 3 of 10 Image 4 of 10 Image 5 of 10 Image 6 of 10 Image 7 of 10 Image 8 of 10 Image 9 of 10 Image 10 of 10

If we choose to ignore the completion time, Toshiba's Q300 Pro looks like a mid-range drive. It ties the competition in several workloads, or it sits just under a slightly faster model.

A look at combined performance in throughput shows the 512GB Q300 Pro outperforming every other charted drive in real-world software workloads. What we're actually seeing here is superior sequential mixed workload performance running the Q300 Pro up this chart. The drive was designed and tuned for real-world software. Sometimes that means weak numbers in the synthetic tests. But here's where it all pays off.

PCMark 8 Advanced Workload Performance

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Now we get to see the Q300 Pro's performance after heavy writes. I have to admit that I am surprised at how well Toshiba tuned the Q300 Pro, and the level of performance it can sustain after being driven to workstation-class wear levels. Although Toshiba's previous client SSDs were not bad, they certainly weren't this good.

The Q300 Pro falls just under SanDisk's Extreme Pro in heavy use. If you write a lot of data in a workstation environment but do not fill the drive completely, this SSD could be a good choice for you. As the workload eases up, the Q300 Pro fares just as well as the Extreme Pro (though both are a little slower than Samsung's 850 EVO).

Service Time

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The Q300 Pro's service times are also very good. We see a little more separation between SanDisk's Extreme Pro and today's test subject compared to the throughput test, though. Under lighter use, a few competitors overtake the Q300 Pro, so it's fair to say that Adaptive SLC isn't as strong as we'd like.

Notebook Battery Life

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The Toshiba Q300 Pro delivers plenty of notebook battery life, but fails to hit the high levels achieved by Crucial's discontinued BX100 and Samsung's 850 Pro.