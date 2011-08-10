HP TouchPad Review: A Tablet For Productivity?

Display Quality: White And Black Uniformity

HP TouchPad White Luminance cd/m^2 281.1690 283.7632 269.9740 321.1657 344.1970 309.7053 331.4747 330.9004 338.2410 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.3605 0.3635 0.3641 0.4980 0.4284 0.4054 0.4591 0.4947 0.5168

The TouchPad was oriented so that its home button was to the right of the screen during uniformity measurements. Interestingly, the top edge of the display suffers from poor luminance, which suggests that the LED backlight isn’t properly scattering brightness in a consistent manner. Instead, luminance behaves on a gradient: high at the bottom and low at the top.