Transcend SSD370 Review

Sequential Steady State

Most professional users are not shopping for SSDs in the Transcend SSD370 price range for heavy use, but we still run the steady-state tests to look for products that stand out. We've been surprised in the past when a low cost model exhibited exemplary performance in workstation tasks.

The Transcend SSD370 512GB isn't that product, but the drive does manage to close the gap on the Crucial MX200, another low-cost SSD that competes with the 850 EVO 500GB for market share.