Transcend SSD370 Review

Latency Test

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The service time tests really bring it all into perspective and show the SSD370 products for what they are. Under heavy workloads, the two SSD370 products need a lot more time to complete the tasks. These are not competitive products for any type of heavy write environment or for professional users who require consistent latency. Even under moderate use, the SSD370 products failed to impress us.