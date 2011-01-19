Trending

Premium Two-Channel PC Speaker Roundup

It’s time to focus on basic PC audio with a two-channel speaker roundup. We look at the Altec Lansing Expressionist Bass FX3022, Bowers & Wilkins MM-1, Creative Gigaworks T40 Series II, and M-Audio Studiophile AV 40 to see what these systems can offer.

Small Systems, Big Sound

Human beings come factory-equipped with five senses. Taste and smell are effectively ignored when it comes to PC technology (Ed.: unless you really screwed up an overclock, in which case your sense of smell might be assailed), and touch typically plays a limited role in interfacing with peripherals like keyboards and mice.

That leaves sight and sound to do most of the work when it comes to "experiencing" software. Of those two senses, sight gets most of the glory. Advances in graphics cards, displays, and now stereoscopic technologies are most palpable, and consequently receive most of our attention. Let’s face it, sight is the pampered sense of the computer industry.

Sound isn’t ignored, of course, but we'd argue that speakers aren't doted on like modern GPUs. So, we’ve decided to take a thoughtful look at some of the premium PC audio options available out there. We recently scrutinized a handful of 2.1-channel speaker systems. But what if you don't want a subwoofer taking up floor space? What if earth-pounding bass isn't your cup of tea? And when it comes to cost, what if you'd rather save some money? After all, 2.1-channel configurations tend to cost more than two-channel setups. If any of these issues concern you, perhaps a pair of satellites is preferable to the 2.1-channel kits we reviewed earlier this month. Today, we're broadening our horizons to include a few alternatives.

Here are some of the more important specifications of the products that we compare in this review:

Altec Lansing Expressionist Bass FX3022Bowers & WilkinsMM-1CreativeGigaworks T40 Series IIM-AudioStudiophile AV 40
Power:25 W72 W32 W20 W,per channel into 4 ohms
Small Speaker:two 1.5" driverstwo 1" tweeterstwo 1" tweeterstwo 1" tweeters
Large Speaker:two 4" subwooferstwo 3" driversfour 2.5" driverstwo 4" cones
Inputs:two 1/8" jacks(rear)1/8" jack (rear) USB input (rear)1/8" jack (front) 1/8" jack (rear)1/8" jack (front) Stereo RCA input (rear)
Outputs:None1/8" headphone (rear)1/8" headphone (front)1/8" headphone (front)Stereo RCA output (rear)Stereo TRS output (rear)
Controls:Volume buttonsVolume buttons(satellite and remote)Various media player controls on remoteVolume, treble, and bass knobsVolume knob (front)Bass boost switch (rear)
Dimensions:10" (H) x 5.25" (W) x 5.25" (D) per satellite6.6" (H) x 3.9" (W) x 3.9" (D) per satellite12.3" (H) x 5.5" (W) x 5.5" (D) per satellite8.75" (H) x 6" (W) x 7.25" (D) per satellite
Weight:1.15 lbs. per satellite, 2.3 lbs. total1.8 lbs. per satellite, 3.6 lbs. total3.3 lbs. per satellite, 6.6 lbs. total7 lbs. per satellite, 14 lbs. total
Accessories:6' long 1/8" mini-to-mini cable5' long USB cable,5' long 1/8" mini-to-mini cable,Wireless Remote6' long 1/8" mini-to-mini cable, 1/8" stereo mini-to-RCA adapter5' long 1/8" stereo mini-to-RCA splitter cable, 5' long 1/8" mini-to-mini cable, two grip pads
Price:$105.31 (newegg.com)$499.95(store.apple.com)$149.99 (newegg.com)$179.99 (newegg.com)
Warranty:two yearstwo yearsone yearone year
78 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 19 January 2011 12:16
    Has the reviewer heard of Audioengine A2 speakers? They are outstanding 2 channel speakers for $199.
    Reply
  • Randomacts 19 January 2011 12:21
    No love for the budget minded folk?
    Reply
  • Harby 19 January 2011 12:43
    jdmiHas the reviewer heard of Audioengine A2 speakers? They are outstanding 2 channel speakers for $199.
    Indeed, A2s are really good, though a bit on the weak side with 30 watts. But since you went with B&W you could have tested Audioengine A5s which are insanely awesome and cheaper than B&W's at ~$325.
    Reply
  • gostumpy 19 January 2011 12:59
    Large knob that feels quick robust? ;)
    Reply
  • dEAne 19 January 2011 13:20
    I like that Bowers & Wilkins MM-1 - but yes theirs a bit lacking to the design.
    Reply
  • sparky2010 19 January 2011 13:52
    I'm really happy with my 4 year old creative soundworks 7.1 system... until now it still offers great sound, and having true 7.1 really rocks, especially in FPS... although i'm considering the logitech z5500.. hat sounds amazing and looks even better...
    Reply
  • icehot 19 January 2011 13:55
    Nice review, I bought the Creative Gigaworks T40 Series II about 4 months ago, and have loved them, the sound is superb.
    Reply
  • titaniumsquirrel 19 January 2011 15:15
    The AV 40s were the first speakers I've ever owned that failed on me. I don't care how good they sound if reliability is an issue. I'm never purchasing another M-Audio product. Decided to go with a pair of Gigaworks refurbs for a fraction of the price afterward and have been very pleased.
    Reply
  • hardcore_gamer 19 January 2011 15:19
    2.0 is way too low.For gamers, a 5.1 is the minimum requirement.
    Reply
  • megatron46 19 January 2011 15:23
    Nice Speakers but i like my Monitor Audio RX8 teamed with Definitive Technology Supercube I sub and Cambridge Audio Azur 840A Amp.......
    Reply