USB 3.0-Based 2.5" Hard Disks From Adata, Hitachi, And WD

Benchmark Results: Real-World Copying
JPEG Images
We're really able to see the benefit of adopting USB 3.0-connected drives when it comes to transferring large files. But the performance picture isn't perfect.
Although Hitachi's 750 GB Touro Mobile Pro is a strong performer in the read test, it gets beaten by Western Digital's 2 TB My Passport for the first time in our round-up. It also succumbs to Samsung's S2 and a 500 GB version of itself. It also loses to the Samsung S2 in our write test.
As a test control, we have a couple of USB 2.0-based drives at the bottom of the chart. Their performance is very similar because they're being constrained by the bus' maximum throughput. Truly, USB 3.0 is instrumental in popping the cork on external storage performance.
MP3 Files
When we start moving compressed MP3 audio, the results appear largely similar. Western Digital's My Passport scores another win over Hitachi's Touro Mobile Pro, which takes second place in read performance. Hitachi reasserts itself in the write workload, though not by as large of a margin as the streaming Iometer numbers would have indicated.
The theoretical bandwidth of USB 3.0 is roughly 625 MB/s, but this speed is rarely achieved -- even with the fastest hardware -- because the bus relies on a protocol for transferring data which is poorly optimized and eats up a chunk of the bandwidth.
If you're copying from a SATA 3 SSD to a USB 3.0 SSD, then yes, you could see much faster speeds.
USB 3.0 in most instances isn't ready for prime time for external HDD's, and without UASP the queuing is too slow; UASP solves this problem. Otherwise without UASP IMO use eSATA or a backup internal SATA HDD.
More info see TH article June 20th, 2012 - http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/usb-3-uas-turbo,3215.html
Note: The Hitachi Touro fails (BSOD) in Windows 8.
what i have noticed with usb 3 is that, yes while its theoretical max is higher than current hdd and ssds should achieve, the fact of the matter is they never hit that peak.
thats why im wondering, with an ssd, what is the best we can get usb3 to.
you proved that current normal hdds in a good case do not have a problem in usb 3, and for that i thank you.