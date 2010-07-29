Trending

Five USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Your Pocket

Do you carry around large amounts of data? Do you need to transfer it between devices in a hurry? We're examining five new USB 3.0-based portable storage solutions that might fit your needs. This time around, the focus is on maximizing portability.

Chaintech Apogee Astro And OCZ Enyo

Chaintech Apogee Astro A101

The world of portable storage applauded when Walton Chaintech announced the “world’s smallest USB 3.0 flash drive” last winter, but finding one hasn’t been so easy. Unlike the “paper launch” products of last winter, Chaintech has actually produced a few of these, has maintained its product page, and is continuing its efforts to ramp up full-scale production. As we await retail availability, today’s test can be viewed as a preview of the final product.

Our request for a 128 GB model was met with a 64 GB part that facilitates a more rudimentary performance evaluation. We know that some competing models perform better at higher capacities due to increased parallelism in design, but the compact size of this particular model lends itself to the use of higher density—rather than a larger quantity—in the selection of appropriate ICs. Planned capacities include 128 GB, 64 GB, and 32 GB.

OCZ Enyo 128 GB

A company that advertises higher transfer speeds for its two highest-capacity models, in fitting with the idea of increased parallelism mentioned above, OCZ was more than happy to send its Enyo with a 128 GB capacity, as we requested.

Available in capacities up to 256 GB, the Enyo’s 4.7” length is approximately twice that of traditional thumb drives, while its 2.2” width approximates that of a credit card.

Pocketability is emphasized by the design’s scant 0.4” thickness, though the added cable might require a second pocket. The USB 3.0 “Micro-B” connector is also compatible with the narrower “Micro-B” connector of the previous generation, easing access to data if the correct cable is lost.

The Enyo package includes the drive, cable, information pamphlet, and decorative sticker.

  • hardcore_gamer 29 July 2010 13:53
    nice review..thanks toms
  • tony singh 29 July 2010 16:29
    Another proof of ever growing nature of techonology..
  • rohitbaran 29 July 2010 17:03
    The heavy-duty gaming hardware used for today’s test is coincidental, as it was already set up on the bench for an upcoming graphics test. It includes Gigabyte’s high-flying X58A-UD9 motherboard.
    Which is the mystery card?
  • rohitbaran 29 July 2010 17:06
    BTW, I liked Super Talent Super crypt, despite being slower than OCZ and PQI, it is the size I would be comfortable carrying in my pocket.
  • huron 29 July 2010 20:02
    I know these technologies are more toward the "bleeding edge," but it's nice to know that manufacturers see it as enough of a market to start making products. Maybe USB 3.0 will make it mainstream relatively soon.
  • 30 July 2010 00:21
    Would you be able to use the 128GB as a boot drive for win7 and how would they fall in price/performance between sata ssd and a VelociRaptor?
  • justsayin 30 July 2010 01:48
    Where's the hint on the upcoming graphics test?
  • liquidsnake718 30 July 2010 02:41
    can you play a game like crysis or even warcraft 2 well straight out of this ssd with a no cd crack?
  • irh_1974 30 July 2010 20:16
    reclusiveorcWould you be able to use the 128GB as a boot drive for win7 and how would they fall in price/performance between sata ssd and a VelociRaptor?I have been saying this to people for years, that one day you will have your whole PC installation on a flash drive. Just plug into a PC, boot from the flash drive and everything is there.
  • bCubed 31 July 2010 19:07
    Too bad it will still be some time before usb 3.0 will become mainstream and even longer for extremely good drives to come out
