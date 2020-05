Benchmark Results: Access Time And I/O Performance

The eSATA drives show the quickest access time, although results between 0.15 ms and 0.54 ms are quick enough for most people.

Write access time is much longer on the eSATA and USB 2.0 drives but extremely quick on USB 3.0.

The RAIDDrive does very well in our file server benchmark. A conventional 3.5” hard drive delivers less than 200 I/O operations per second. Quick SSDs can be a few times faster than the RAIDDrive.