Nine USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Road Warriors

Benchmark Results: Image File Reads/Writes

The JPG image files used in this test consume between 1 and 3.5 MB of disk space. The products from Kingston, OCZ, and LaCie are far and away the winners when reading large quantities of data, especially when files are written to the drives.

Many of the other products fall below the 10 MB/s mark, and are therefore slower than hard disks. Those who often transfer multiple files should not consider any of the devices slower than the Super Talent SuperCrypt. The higher price of USB 3.0-based devices is otherwise unjustified.