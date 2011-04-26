Nine USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Road Warriors

Benchmark Results: Combined Streaming Reads And Writes

This test is of interest for users who wish to quickly transfer varying amounts of data between multiple systems. An example would be the transfer of music from the drive to a computer while an incremental backup of the computer system is run simultaneously.

In this test, the three drives from Kingston (HyperX Max 3.0), LaCie, and OCZ are clearly faster than the other contenders. The Kingston Data Traveler Ultimate, PQI, and A-Data deliver poor performance.