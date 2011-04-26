Nine USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Road Warriors

OCZ Enyo (128 GB)

The Enyo is not a conventional USB thumb drive, but rather a very compact portable drive, flash-based and with a USB 3.0 interface. This provides a larger footprint for flash memory chips, so that capacity is significantly higher than what you'd expect from classic thumb drives. We tested a 128 GB model; the Enyo is also available in 64 and 256 GB capacities. OCZ offers a three-year warranty.

The housing is made of aluminum, with a USB port on one end and a status LED on the other, which illuminates when the device is accessing data. With a specified 2.4 W power consumption, it is considerably more energy-efficient than hard drives, but it also requires more power than USB thumb drives. Those who use their notebooks away from a wall socket should probably only use the Enyo when necessary.

The 128 and 256 GB models offer read speeds up to 260 MB/s and write rates of up to 200 MB/s, according to OCZ. The 64 GB variant is a little slower. The company also promises sustained writes up to 150 MB/s. Our test returned a read speed of almost 200 MB/s and a write rate of up to 189 MB/s. The minimum transfer rate, according to h2benchw, was 169 MB/s, supporting OCZ’s claims.

In our real-life tests the Enyo performed very well. Only when reading small files did it provide a relatively low overall transfer rate. In the combined reading and write test, the Enyo got outperformed by Kingston's HyperX Max 3.0 and LaCie's FastKey, but it was the top performer in all other categories. Together with the FastKey, the Enyo is the only USB 3.0 drive to offer strong I/O performance.

This drive's price corresponds to its strong performance: $175 for the 64 GB model and $280 for 128 GB gives us an idea of what you might have to fork over for the 256 GB model.

The Enyo’s solid performance profile, especially when writing, is the main reason for us to grant OCZ's drive our Recommended Buy award.