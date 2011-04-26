Nine USB 3.0 Flash Drives For Road Warriors

PQI Cool Drive U339V (64 GB)

The next test candidate is the Cool Drive U339V from PQI, which is available in 8, 16, 32, and 64 GB capacities. We didn’t find this product available on any of the popular online merchants and, we sincerely hope that it is not a phantom product.

On the Taiwanese drive manufacturer's Web site, we find information claiming that the product offers ten times more bandwidth than a USB 2.0 stick. This corresponds only to the gross bandwidth. In practice, expect two to five times better performance. The transfer rates published by PQI do indeed seem to be possible: 30, 17, or 10 MB/s when writing, depending on the capacity of the drive, and 54 to 68 MB/s shouldn't by hard to hit for reads.

We identified a 68 MB/s read transfer rate, which is consistent with PQI’s in-house testing. We also found a write transfer rate of 30-46 MB/s, which exceeds the parameters provided by PQI. Real-world write performance was often below the 30 MB/s stated by PQI, but this is not unusual.

As an all-around product with reasonable performance, the PQI Cool Drive U339V could be interesting if the price is right. Unfortunately, the fact that it's hardly available makes it even tougher to recommend.