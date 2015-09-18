ViewSonic VX2475Smhl-4K 24-Inch UHD Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Whether you choose the Native or sRGB mode, color gamut and luminance measurements are the same. Luminance values in the VX2475Smhl-4K are almost perfect, but you can see oversaturation in red, blue and magenta. Plus there are hue errors in cyan and magenta. Fortunately all of this can be improved with a grayscale calibration. The average error here is still fairly low at 2.56dE.

Calibration brings the saturation and hue of all colors to their targets. Luminance is slightly elevated but that's a good thing because color looks just a tad more vivid. Overall, errors are now all below three except for 100 percent red. Like the grayscale result, this is pro-level performance.

Now we return to the comparison group.

Even though the VX2475Smhl-4K finishes fifth in the group, there aren't too many monitors that measure better. NEC has always been at or near the top for color accuracy and the BenQ is right in the fray as well. All of the displays here will satisfy the majority of users. Only the most demanding applications will require better accuracy than what we're seeing today.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Thanks to some bonus red, the VX renders more than 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. For its intended audience this metric doesn't mean much more than slightly bolder reds, but if you use it for photography, we suggest creating a custom profile so your camera and printer match up.