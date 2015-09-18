Trending

ViewSonic VX2475Smhl-4K 24-Inch UHD Monitor Review

ViewSonic's new VX2475Smhl-4K is a 24-inch IPS panel that's currently one of the least expensive Ultra HD monitors available. Today we run it through our lab and hands-on tests.

Color Gamut And Performance

Whether you choose the Native or sRGB mode, color gamut and luminance measurements are the same. Luminance values in the VX2475Smhl-4K are almost perfect, but you can see oversaturation in red, blue and magenta. Plus there are hue errors in cyan and magenta. Fortunately all of this can be improved with a grayscale calibration. The average error here is still fairly low at 2.56dE.

Calibration brings the saturation and hue of all colors to their targets. Luminance is slightly elevated but that's a good thing because color looks just a tad more vivid. Overall, errors are now all below three except for 100 percent red. Like the grayscale result, this is pro-level performance.

Now we return to the comparison group.

Even though the VX2475Smhl-4K finishes fifth in the group, there aren't too many monitors that measure better. NEC has always been at or near the top for color accuracy and the BenQ is right in the fray as well. All of the displays here will satisfy the majority of users. Only the most demanding applications will require better accuracy than what we're seeing today.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Thanks to some bonus red, the VX renders more than 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. For its intended audience this metric doesn't mean much more than slightly bolder reds, but if you use it for photography, we suggest creating a custom profile so your camera and printer match up.

  • wtfxxxgp 18 September 2015 11:52
    24" UHD monitor for gaming? Nope. Just nope. It's too small for me, I'm getting old.
  • JeanLuc 18 September 2015 12:03
    The pixel density of a 4K screen is about the same as a high end 1080p smart phone, the picture quality of this must be stunning.
  • MasterMace 18 September 2015 12:17
    Waiting on 60hz ips 2160p at $200 and 120hz ups 2160p at $350.
  • xenol 18 September 2015 13:42
    The monitor is half that, compared against a 6" phone. But at the viewing distances of a monitor, it may as well be effectively greater.
  • Joseph Jasik 18 September 2015 14:55
    Way too small, sorry.
  • DisplayJunkie 18 September 2015 16:09
    "nicely styled with a gloss-black bezel"

    Are you kidding me? Nicely styled? NO. Glossy black plastics are COMPLETE CRAP. They REFLECT the damn displayed image! This is ESPECIALLY horrible when it's used on bezels, it is EXTREMELY annoying.

    And glossy black plastics look terribly cheap.

    Not to mention black bezels reduces the perceived contrast ratio. Matte grays are the correct choice.

    Why do monitor manufacturers keep doing this?

    "Just" because of that, this monitor is immediately disqualified from my consideration.

  • xenol 18 September 2015 16:20
    24" UHD monitor for gaming? Nope. Just nope. It's too small for me, I'm getting old.
    You can think of it this way: you no longer have to deal with anti-aliasing of any kind!

    But then again 4K with no AA may as well be the same as 1080p with 4xMSAA (only not since MSAA is much cheaper than 4K still)
  • nitrium 18 September 2015 21:43
    I often wonder what the scalers are like in these things, i.e. if you run a resolution lower than native - something you may potentially be forced to do to get a playable framerate in gaming for example. Does it look absolute rubbish? How does 1080p look on these screens compared to 1080p on a screen with that as native resolution? Does it generally look better, worse or roughly the same? Are all scalers created equal? Would be very interested to read about this in future articles.
    Reply
  • chumly 19 September 2015 05:38
    or you can get a 28" 4k from monoprice for $50 less.
    Reply
  • picture_perfect 19 September 2015 16:43
    Here we go again.The best graphics card today will average 40 fps at this resolution. Check any current game. That means an awful gaming experience with judder, blur and lag. Scaling resolution down degrades picture / adds lag. So for gaming I will say NO.
