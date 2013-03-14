Web Browser Grand Prix: Chrome 25, Firefox 19, And IE10

Test Setup And Benchmark Suite

While our test hardware has not changed since Which Web Browser Is Best Under Windows 8?, our benchmark suite underwent substantial changes. First, the startup times are now taken using a stopwatch, and the test pages are hosted from our local Web server. Using a stopwatch includes the time it takes for the actual applications (Web browsers) to open, as opposed to just timing how long it takes the browsers to load their tabs. By hosting the test pages from the local Web server, we cut out the instability and variation that comes with testing live pages.

As you may gave guessed, since we ditched our startup timers, we also ditched the page load timers that they're based on. We now use EEMBC's BrowsingBench to gauge page load times. This new test addresses several of the shortcomings that plagued our old page load timers; for instance, it tests both desktop and mobile pages, multiple pages on the same site, foreign sites, and it runs multiple iterations per test run.

Moving on to JavaScript, we finally retired SunSpider from the test suite. This benchmark hasn't been updated in several years, and there are far better JavaScript benchmarks available today (such as Kraken, which we're also retiring in favor of an even better test: Rightware Browsermark). Octane will not appear in the WBGP because the V8 portion still skews the results far in Chrome's favor. RIABench and Peacekeeper remain in the JS portion of the test suite. In order to minimize the effect of Dromaeo DOM in the final scoring, that test is now counted equally with the three JS tests in the final JavaScript/DOM composite score.

The HTML5 section also received several cuts, including GUIMark 2, Asteroids, and Smashcat. Only Impact remains. Joining it is the first consumer preview of Principled Technologies' WebXPRT, an HTML5 applications benchmark that frames the performance testing around common office Web apps, such as an image editor, stock tracker, and notes.

The final massive change to the benchmark lineup is in WebGL, both WebGL Solar System and Mozilla's WebGL FishIE Tank were replaced. Airtight Interactive's WebGL Demo and Scirra's WebGL Performance Test now make up that portion of the test suite.

ProcessorIntel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz (quad-core)MotherboardGigabyte GA-Z68XP-UD3 (F10 BIOS)Memory8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)GraphicsAsus GeForce GTX 560 Ti 1 GB GDDR5 (PCIe 2.0 x16)StorageSeagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM, 16 MB CacheOpticalAsus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/ASPower SupplyCorsair TX750W (750 W max)CaseZalman MS-1000 HS2CPU CoolerScythe Mugen 2 Revision BMonitorAOC E2752Vh 27-inch LED (1920x1080)KeyboardLogitech Wireless Keyboard K320MouseLogitech Wireless Trackball M570Local Web Server SpecsOperating SystemUbuntu 12.04.1 LTS Server Edition "Precise Pangolin" (32-bit)ProcessorIntel Pentium 4 @ 2.41 GHzMotherboardBiostar P4M80-M4Memory768 MB DDR @ 333 MT/sStorageWestern Digital Caviar SE WD1600AAJD, 160 GB EIDE, 7200 RPMExtra PackagesApache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH, Node.js, NPMNetwork SpecsISP ServiceCox Preferred (18 Mb/s down, 2 Mb/s up)ModemArris Touchstone Telephony Modem TM502GRouterLinksys WRT54G2 V1Benchmark SuiteStartup TimeCold Start Time (Google SERP, Cached)Hot Start Time (Google SERP, Cached)Cold Start Time (Eight Tabs, Cached)Hot Start Time (Eight Tabs, Cached)Page Load TimeEEMBC BrowsingBenchJavaScriptRIABench JavaScript (Eight Tests)Futuremark Peacekeeper v2.0Rightware Browsermark v2.0DOMMozilla Dromaeo DOM (Core)HTML5Principled Technologies WebXPRT CP1Impact HTML5 BenchmarkHardware AccelerationFacebook JSGameBench v0.4.1HTML HWAWebVizBenchPsychedelic BrowsingWebGLAirtight Interactive WebGL DemoScirra WebGL Performance TestMemory EfficiencyMemory Usage (Single Tab)Memory Usage (40 Tabs)Memory Management (-39 Tabs)Memory Management (-39 Tabs, Two Additional Minutes)ReliabilityProper Page LoadsSecurityBrowserscope SecurityStandards ConformanceHTML5Test.comThe CSS3 TestEcmascript Language test262

While applicable links are included in the table above, we also have a public delicious account dedicated to Web Browser Grand Prix benchmark links.

Detailed methodologies are explained on the individual benchmark pages.