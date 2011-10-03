Windows 8 In Videos: An Operating System Reimagined?

Installing Windows 8
While Microsoft is making Windows 8 available to the public, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. This build (8102) is a pre-beta, which is why it would be premature for us to run any benchmarks on it. Microsoft is trying to highlight functionality as opposed to performance.
The system requirements are pretty tame. If you have hardware that can run Windows 7, you can run the preview version of Windows 8. Fair warning, though. There’s a decent chance that these requirements will change once Windows 8 goes gold.
Windows 8 Preview: System Requirements
- 1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor
- 1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)
- 16 GB available hard disk space (32-bit) or 20 GB (64-bit)
- DirectX 9 graphics device with WDDM 1.0 or higher driver
- Taking advantage of touch input requires a screen that supports multi-touch
- To run Metro-style Apps, you need a screen resolution of 1024 X 768 or greater
There are three developer builds available at Microsoft’s website. Everything is x86-based, so if you were looking to root and experiment with an ARM-oriented version of Windows 8, you’re out of luck. That’s slated for a much later date (most likely next year).
Versions available for download
- Windows Developer Preview with developer tools English, 64-bit (x64)
SHA-1 hash - 6FE9352FB59F6D0789AF35D1001BD4E4E81E42AF (4.8 GB)
- Windows Developer Preview English, 64-bit (x64)
SHA-1 hash – 79DBF235FD49F5C1C8F8C04E24BDE6E1D04DA1E9 (3.6 GB)
- Windows Developer Preview English, 32-bit (x86)
SHA-1 hash - 4E0698BBABE01ED27582C9FC16AD21C4422913CC (2.8 GB)
If you’re running 64-bit apps and or have a preponderance of RAM, you’ll want the 64-bit version of Windows 8. Otherwise, all three builds are virtually identical. However, the 64-bit build with developer tools includes the following:
- Windows SDK for Metro-style apps
- Microsoft Visual Studio 11 Express for Windows Developer Preview
- Microsoft Expression Blend 5 Developer Preview
- 28 Metro-style apps, including the BUILD Conference app
If you don’t have a blank DVD (or dual-layer DVD, in the case of the 64-bit build with developer tools), you’re going to need to create a bootable USB flash drive from the ISO image. Fortunately, the procedure is pretty simple. Just install and use Microsoft's Windows 7 USB/DVD tool, which requires .NET Framework 2.0.
Uniquly bad experience if you use mouse and keyboard with Metro.
"While this interface is clean and easy to use, Adobe Flash Player is missing, and Microsoft doesn’t plan to include it as part of the Metro interface."
May be because it is already so much like a flash app.
We are unhappy about the Metro app can only be closed by end process too:
There are way too many unnecessary apps on Metro and you cannot multi select the ones you don't want to delete them, which sucks. (Or maybe I haven't work that out yet, correct me and tell me how that can be done please if I am wrong.)
On the other hand it is light OS with low hardware requirement and boot fast:
Compatibility with old software and driver seems good, although only very preliminary:
IMO, it is a big mistake to have Metro activated by default. Metro is not good for device without touch at all. Since the majority of computer still use mouse and keyboard, Metro should be invisible and you turn it on with a button, as oppose to Metro is the default and you have to turn it off by using 3rd party software or going through regedit (many people don't or don't like touching the registry). MS got the GUI priority totally wrong.
Speaking of Metro, worst thing ever.
As said in this review, i dont like how you cant close apps. this makes switching from one app to another a real pain
i think the biggest problem Win 8 will face is people not giving it a chance, sadly most people are really quick to judge and that could be its down fall
I think a successful product is one where it convince people quickly and will like it, not one where you actually have to use it for a long time to get used to a product by adjusting your habit. I give credit for Fruit company being able to achieve that (although their product doesn't work for me). W7 was easy to like, but after trying window 8, I am still not convinced. It is just too much of a change to have Metro showing up when you click window start and that change doesn't let you to be more productive/provide better ease of use with mouse and keyboard. I know it can be disabled, but the priority is wrong. Metro is a feature which you enable on touch device, not a feature where you have to disable on mouse and keyboard. Hopefully MS can change that order. Metro can stay, it is useful in some case. I will disable it because I don't have the hardware to take advantage of it.