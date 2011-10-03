Windows 8 In Videos: An Operating System Reimagined?

A Tour Of Tiles: Internet Explorer 10, News, Stocks, And Weather
The new Metro interface isn’t just about infusing good looks. Microsoft is gunning for a more "immersive" experience, and that starts with Internet Explorer 10. Think of this as a dedicated full-screen implementation of IE on the desktop (F11). The controls are distilled down to the basics, as Microsoft wants you to focus on the webpage and not its interface.
Frequently visited pages are listed in a column when you start to enter an address, and you can “pin” favorites to a tile grid. While this interface is clean and easy to use, Adobe Flash Player is missing, and Microsoft doesn’t plan to include it as part of the Metro interface.
There are also dedicated apps for News (RSS feeds), Stocks, and Weather. For example, in the News app, clicking on an entry takes you to a short story summary. Once you click on that tile, you’re automatically forwarded to the webpage in the Metro version of IE 10. Moving back to the News app requires clicking on the left side of the screen, and you can return to the initial News screen by hitting Esc.
The Stocks app should be an easy win if you need to track business news. Breaking stories are displayed in tiles similar to the News app. Clicking on a entry opens that URL in the Metro version of IE 10. Once you add a stock symbol (right-click), the main splash screen cycles all of the symbols within the Stock tile. If you need to track an individual stock, you can pin a tile to the screen dedicated to a given symbol.
Integration is key here. When other programs in Metro access Internet Explorer, each URL is opened in a separate tab.
The Weather app falls more into the category of eye candy, rather than utility. Add the cities you want to track (right-click) and enjoy watching clouds move across the screen or waves lap onto a stony beach.
Uniquly bad experience if you use mouse and keyboard with Metro.
May be because it is already so much like a flash app.
We are unhappy about the Metro app can only be closed by end process too:
There are way too many unnecessary apps on Metro and you cannot multi select the ones you don't want to delete them, which sucks. (Or maybe I haven't work that out yet, correct me and tell me how that can be done please if I am wrong.)
On the other hand it is light OS with low hardware requirement and boot fast:
Compatibility with old software and driver seems good, although only very preliminary:
IMO, it is a big mistake to have Metro activated by default. Metro is not good for device without touch at all. Since the majority of computer still use mouse and keyboard, Metro should be invisible and you turn it on with a button, as oppose to Metro is the default and you have to turn it off by using 3rd party software or going through regedit (many people don't or don't like touching the registry). MS got the GUI priority totally wrong.
Speaking of Metro, worst thing ever.
As said in this review, i dont like how you cant close apps. this makes switching from one app to another a real pain
i think the biggest problem Win 8 will face is people not giving it a chance, sadly most people are really quick to judge and that could be its down fall
I think a successful product is one where it convince people quickly and will like it, not one where you actually have to use it for a long time to get used to a product by adjusting your habit. I give credit for Fruit company being able to achieve that (although their product doesn't work for me). W7 was easy to like, but after trying window 8, I am still not convinced. It is just too much of a change to have Metro showing up when you click window start and that change doesn't let you to be more productive/provide better ease of use with mouse and keyboard. I know it can be disabled, but the priority is wrong. Metro is a feature which you enable on touch device, not a feature where you have to disable on mouse and keyboard. Hopefully MS can change that order. Metro can stay, it is useful in some case. I will disable it because I don't have the hardware to take advantage of it.