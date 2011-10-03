Windows 8 In Videos: An Operating System Reimagined?

Behind The Metro Mask: Desktop And Windows Explorer
The Metro UI is clean-looking, to be sure. But once you dig deeper, you’ll see a familiar face. Click on the desktop tile and you’re greeted with the old Windows interface. The main difference is that there’s no Start menu, at least not the one with which you're familiar.
This is where things can get somewhat frustrating for anyone picking up Windows 8 for the first time (Ed.: So, basically, you mean everyone, right?). Most of us are accustomed to the Start menu from Windows 95, 98, XP, 2000, Vista, and 7. As a result, opening an application is an unfamiliar process in Windows 8. If you’re searching for a particular piece of software, you now need to move your mouse over the bottom left-hand corner, select Search, and then Apps from the toggled panel.
Without a Start menu, simple tasks like turning your computer off become slightly different than they were in Windows 7. Now you need to go to the Start menu and select Settings. The power button in that panel allows you to sleep, shut down, or restart.
The desktop still has a system tray with volume, network, and notification support icons. They're also present in the Settings panel, mostly so you can access these function within the Metro UI.
Windows Explorer is a little different (though it may not seem apparent until you dig deeper). The file copy status window now shows a graph of speed over time, which is pretty neat, and Explorer now has a ribbon UI that's similar to Office 2010.
The Task Manager should be a familiar sight. Control + Alt + Del still bring up the lock screen where you select the Task Manager. However, the initial interface is somewhat reduced. Once you expand details, everything looks similar as before. The biggest difference is that the performance graphs appear over a cleaner white background.
Uniquly bad experience if you use mouse and keyboard with Metro.
"While this interface is clean and easy to use, Adobe Flash Player is missing, and Microsoft doesn’t plan to include it as part of the Metro interface."
May be because it is already so much like a flash app.
We are unhappy about the Metro app can only be closed by end process too:
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/2-73-thoughts-windows
There are way too many unnecessary apps on Metro and you cannot multi select the ones you don't want to delete them, which sucks. (Or maybe I haven't work that out yet, correct me and tell me how that can be done please if I am wrong.)
On the other hand it is light OS with low hardware requirement and boot fast:
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/1-73-windows-pros-cons
Compatibility with old software and driver seems good, although only very preliminary:
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/1-73-windows-pros-cons
http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/2-73-thoughts-windows
IMO, it is a big mistake to have Metro activated by default. Metro is not good for device without touch at all. Since the majority of computer still use mouse and keyboard, Metro should be invisible and you turn it on with a button, as oppose to Metro is the default and you have to turn it off by using 3rd party software or going through regedit (many people don't or don't like touching the registry). MS got the GUI priority totally wrong.
Speaking of Metro, worst thing ever.
As said in this review, i dont like how you cant close apps. this makes switching from one app to another a real pain
i think the biggest problem Win 8 will face is people not giving it a chance, sadly most people are really quick to judge and that could be its down fall
I think a successful product is one where it convince people quickly and will like it, not one where you actually have to use it for a long time to get used to a product by adjusting your habit. I give credit for Fruit company being able to achieve that (although their product doesn't work for me). W7 was easy to like, but after trying window 8, I am still not convinced. It is just too much of a change to have Metro showing up when you click window start and that change doesn't let you to be more productive/provide better ease of use with mouse and keyboard. I know it can be disabled, but the priority is wrong. Metro is a feature which you enable on touch device, not a feature where you have to disable on mouse and keyboard. Hopefully MS can change that order. Metro can stay, it is useful in some case. I will disable it because I don't have the hardware to take advantage of it.