Windows 8 In Videos: An Operating System Reimagined?

The Next Generation Of Windows
Windows 8 was formally unveiled at Computex 2011. However, it wasn’t until more recently that Microsoft released a build to the public.
Before you dismiss this version of Windows, there’s more to Microsoft's announcement than just an obligatory operating system upgrade. The successor to Windows 7 carries with it the company's hope of attracting more developers for tablets and smartphones. That’s clearly the driving force behind a new interface better suited to touchscreen input.
Even if you don’t own a touch-enabled device, you should expect a completely unique experience. Microsoft is trying to unify everything under one roof, which is why the splash screen may seem familiar; it’s basically an updated rendition of Windows Phone 7.
While WP7 smartphones continue to struggle in the midst of iOS and Android, Microsoft isn’t trying to find an alternative use for its mobile operating system. Quite the opposite, in fact. The company is chasing after the holy grail of synergy.
Imagine a world where your desktop, smartphone, and tablet are continuously synched. Visit a webpage on your desktop. Bam. That page is stored in your smartphone’s history. Need to run Microsoft Office on your tablet? Not a problem now that Microsoft is adding ARM support. But that’s just the beginning. Think about also unifying the user interface common to all of those devices, too.
Digging deeper, Windows 8 isn’t a complete overhaul. Much of it is familiar in comparison to Windows 7. That’s why some will call this Windows 7 Plus. At the same time, this represents the most dramatic UI change since the transition from Windows 3.1 to Windows 95. That’s a good enough excuse for Microsoft to dub its forthcoming operating system Windows 8.
And we're going hands-on with the developer preview and loading you down with video to show you what to expect.
Uniquly bad experience if you use mouse and keyboard with Metro.
"While this interface is clean and easy to use, Adobe Flash Player is missing, and Microsoft doesn’t plan to include it as part of the Metro interface."
May be because it is already so much like a flash app.
We are unhappy about the Metro app can only be closed by end process too:
There are way too many unnecessary apps on Metro and you cannot multi select the ones you don't want to delete them, which sucks. (Or maybe I haven't work that out yet, correct me and tell me how that can be done please if I am wrong.)
On the other hand it is light OS with low hardware requirement and boot fast:
Compatibility with old software and driver seems good, although only very preliminary:
IMO, it is a big mistake to have Metro activated by default. Metro is not good for device without touch at all. Since the majority of computer still use mouse and keyboard, Metro should be invisible and you turn it on with a button, as oppose to Metro is the default and you have to turn it off by using 3rd party software or going through regedit (many people don't or don't like touching the registry). MS got the GUI priority totally wrong.
Speaking of Metro, worst thing ever.
As said in this review, i dont like how you cant close apps. this makes switching from one app to another a real pain
i think the biggest problem Win 8 will face is people not giving it a chance, sadly most people are really quick to judge and that could be its down fall
I think a successful product is one where it convince people quickly and will like it, not one where you actually have to use it for a long time to get used to a product by adjusting your habit. I give credit for Fruit company being able to achieve that (although their product doesn't work for me). W7 was easy to like, but after trying window 8, I am still not convinced. It is just too much of a change to have Metro showing up when you click window start and that change doesn't let you to be more productive/provide better ease of use with mouse and keyboard. I know it can be disabled, but the priority is wrong. Metro is a feature which you enable on touch device, not a feature where you have to disable on mouse and keyboard. Hopefully MS can change that order. Metro can stay, it is useful in some case. I will disable it because I don't have the hardware to take advantage of it.