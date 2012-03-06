Trending

Intel Xeon E5-2600: Doing Damage With Two Eight-Core CPUs

Intel's vaunted Sandy Bridge architecture has finally made its way to the company's dual- and quad-socket-capable Xeon processors. We got our hands on a pair of eight-core Xeon E5-2687W CPUs to compare against the older Xeon 5600- and 5500-series chips.

Percent Faster: Xeon E5s Vs. Xeon 5600s

When we compile the results from all of our tests and compare two Xeon E5-2687Ws to two Xeon X5680s, we see that the E5s are, on average about 21% faster.

Some of those tests aren’t good representations of what a professional would do on a workstation, though. Lame is in there explicitly to show the difference between these CPUs with a single core active, for example. The compression tests are pretty lightweight, and the transcoding tests don’t really necessitate a dual-processor machine. So, let’s take all of that out and see where we end up:

Now we’re closer to a 23% improvement. Euler3D skews the E5’s advantage quite a bit, but so do curiously-low numbers from Blender’s new cycles rendering engine and the SolidWorks 2010 render.

Regardless, more than 20% is significant for money-making applications.

  • CaedenV 07 March 2012 00:36
    My brain cannot comprehend what CS5 would look like with this combined with a 1TB R4 drive, and the GTX680 version of the Quatro would look like... and I am sure my wallet cannot!

    Great article! I was not expecting my mind to be blown away today, and it was :)
  • dalethepcman 07 March 2012 00:40
    No gaming benchmarks? I know this is a high workstation / mid server build, but you know some of the boutiques will make a gaming rig out of any platform. Just out of curiosity, I would have liked to see 2x7970 or 2x580 and a few gaming benchmarks thrown in. :)
  • willard 07 March 2012 00:54
    dalethepcmanNo gaming benchmarks? I know this is a high workstation / mid server build, but you know some of the boutiques will make a gaming rig out of any platform. Just out of curiosity, I would have liked to see 2x7970 or 2x580 and a few gaming benchmarks thrown in.I'd be really surprised to see these in gaming machines, even in the high end boutiques. That's a $2k processor they reviewed, and basically all it offers over the $1k SB-E chip (for gamers) is an extra pair of cores, which games can't make use of.
  • nforce4max 07 March 2012 01:07
    I must say DROOL :O

  • esrever 07 March 2012 01:19
    why aren't AMD cpus tested too? I wouldn't mind seeing how 2x interlagos stacks up.
  • reclusiveorc 07 March 2012 01:19
    I wonder how fast TempEncode would chew thru transcoding avi/wmv files to mp3/mp4
  • willard 07 March 2012 01:24
    esreverwhy aren't AMD cpus tested too? I wouldn't mind seeing how 2x interlagos stacks up.Anandtech benched those next to the new Xeons. Went about as well as Bulldozer vs. Sandy Bridge.

    http://www.anandtech.com/show/5553/the-xeon-e52600-dual-sandybridge-for-servers/6
  • cangelini 07 March 2012 01:25
    esreverwhy aren't AMD cpus tested too? I wouldn't mind seeing how 2x interlagos stacks up.Mentioned on the test page--I've invited them to send hardware and they haven't moved on it yet.
  • willard 07 March 2012 01:32
    cangeliniMentioned on the test page--I've invited them to send hardware and they haven't moved on it yet.I would guess that's because Interlagos is garbage compared to the new Xeons and they know it. I don't think they're terribly eager for the front page of Tom's Hardware to show the low end Xeon's beating the best Interlagos has to offer.
  • Onus 07 March 2012 01:41
    What, or who, was the target? Are there military applications for this weapon?

    Sorry, vote me down all you like, but the title was just silly.
