Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme Review

Game Benchmarks
2560x1440 Results
There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.
At QHD, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme is, depending on the game, between 10 and ~12 percent faster than Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or the Titan X (Pascal).
3840x2160 Results
At this high resolution, Zotac's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme is between nine and 11 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition and Titan X (Pascal) cards.
Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.
As for the noise... I have 5 ML140's all (were) set less than 900RPM, and I have a Seasonic Prime Titanium 850W PSU, in a Corsair 750D case, also a Corsair H115i cooler also with ML140 fans set about 900rpm, and I could never even hear the GPU until it hit about 58% (which it never does under normal circumstances). I consider my rig extremely quiet even as it sits 3 feet away from my face on my desk I can't hear it even in a dead silent room, where even a whisper would disturb the peace. You must have bat-like hearing to call this card loud.
I have since upped all my fan speeds as I have overclocked my 6700K to its thermal limit so far. H115i pump is set to almost 3000rpms, fans on that are set to around 1350rpms, the case fans are set to 1100rpms, and I always keep my ceiling fan on now to help the air flow in my room. With my gaming headset on the GPU could go up to 75% before I hear it. And the ceiling fan is still louder than the rest of my rig FYI.
I absolutely love this card, it is a brute-force method of cooling and overclocking, but I don't mind at all, it's an absolute beast when it comes to running my Acer Predator X34. There isn't a (at least decently) optimized game I can't play at 100Hz Ultra 3400x1440.
And the other thing besides gaming is to use the computational power of today's GPUs for processing Distributed Computing Project work-units, as described in the Berkeley link. Do any of Tom's measurements indicate if this GPU would survive if it were driven to 100% load continuously, or what percentage would be catastrophic (given ambient temperature or whatever)? Or shall we project-participants assume that if we set our project-clients to run the GPU at 100%, it wouldn't be a problem? Heat is the enemy; it would help to know what heat sensors are available, what apps are available to monitor the temp(s), so that we may reduce the load as necessary, possibly automatically. One could use some guidance about how to run the GPU, perhaps not at its maximum limit, for longevity and error free computations.
Thanks.
Exactly! The only problem I have with mine (since I have a GPU Brace) is the fact that there are basically two fan profiles and the fans are 100% unresponsive under 40C. So you have to set a fan profile that kicks on AFTER the stock profile for it to work. It's a workaround at least. TweakTown's review has it beating every other 1080 Ti that has come out so far.
-opened up the card and applied Thermal Grizzly in lieu of MFR thermal paste
-mounted my card to the side of my case with a riser cable and mount
Notables:
-ambient temperature was 23ºC
-ran FurMark at the following settings: 1920x1080 AA-8X MSAA
-GPU runs a three monitor setup; all are 1080p/144Hz/1ms and monitor 1 was used
-GPU clocks were stock with the boost clock at 1974 MHz and memory at 5599 MHz
**edit**
-two tests consisted of approximately 30 mins of stressing with ample cool-down time in between (44ºC)
End results
-min FPS: 67, max FPS: 71, avg FPS: 70
-GPU utilized 85% TDP, 69% fan speed, temperature 70ºC
-no SLM was used; most prevalent noise was due to water pump, case fans, and coolant being flushed back into reservoir
My take:
Not the most 'sound' way to prove a point, but since my parts came in I decided to apply some decent thermal paste while I had the case open and the card out. The board sag was irking me, so I rectified that as well. I do believe in the process that by positioning the card in this manner I have: a) probably reduced the ambient heat in the case and b) increased the level of sound I would hear from the fans as it sits right up against the tempered glass panel. This being said, I honestly have yet to see my card fans push 100%. I don't dabble in overclocking GPUs, and with this beast you really shouldn't have to do that. With an MSRP of $729 (currently on sale), this price point not only trumps a majority of the non-reference cards in price, but all of them in performance as well. I'm quite happy with my purchase, and I really think all this talk of 'coil whine' is either a farce or a fluke. Go buy the card off of Newegg and return it after 20 days if it whines. After that, go buy your FTW3 or Strix. Neither one of these will compare, IMHO.