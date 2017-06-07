Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme Review

Game Benchmarks

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

There's no reason to test a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti at 1920x1080; at that resolution, even our high-end host processor bottlenecks performance. Rather, these cards are designed for 2560x1440 and up.

At QHD, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme is, depending on the game, between 10 and ~12 percent faster than Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or the Titan X (Pascal).

3840x2160 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

At this high resolution, Zotac's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme is between nine and 11 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition and Titan X (Pascal) cards.

Many of these titles are playable at 4K. Those that aren't can be made smoother by dialing down the quality settings somewhat.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content