Zotac GeForce GTX 960 AMP! Edition Review

How We Tested

Test System Specs

Drivers

DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics GeForce 344.16

Benchmarks

Battlefield 4 Version 1.3.2.3825, Custom THG Benchmark, 10 Minutes

By now you undoubtedly know all about Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 960. If by some chance you missed the launch, check out Nvidia GeForce GTX 960: Maxwell In The Middle for thorough coverage of the card's features and performance.

In this piece, we're focusing on what makes Zotac’s GeForce GTX 960 AMP! Edition stand out from the rest by examining its thermal capabilities, power consumption and acoustic attributes. Naturally, we'll also be looking at this card's overclocking potential.

Normally we would compare our results against a reference GeForce GTX 960. But like the 970, Nvidia didn't create one. As such, we're dropping the frequencies of this board down to Nvidia's reference clock rates. And we're comparing it to offerings from Asus and EVGA as well.