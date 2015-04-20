Zotac GeForce GTX 960 AMP! Edition Review

Power Usage

The floor of this chart is 80W, which is the approximate power draw of the system at idle minus its graphics card.

Zotac’s GeForce GTX 960 AMP! Edition consumes 8.2W at idle, which is slightly higher than the competition but hardly worth worrying about. Under full load, it's comparable to the other two 960s. The story changes under our torture test, though. The limitation of a single six-pin auxiliary connector becomes apparent by maxing out at 124W. This might cap our overclocking effort. Then again, if you're more interested in efficiency, that could be a good thing.