iFixit now sells genuine Xbox replacement parts but at ridiculous prices — $599 for an Xbox Series X motherboard when a new console costs $499

Yesterday, iFixit partnered with Microsoft to "bring official repair parts for Xbox Series and Xbox Series X consoles to gamers everywhere" to "keep Xboxes running longer and out of the waste heap."

The collaboration includes repair part store page listings for disc and digital models of both Xbox Series consoles and accompanying guides for installing each component. Most parts cost $20-$60, but a few essential pieces, like the motherboard assembly, can cost as much as a full console. For example, the Series S (model 1883) US motherboard assembly costs $299.99, the same as a new Series S console, while a Series X (Disk Drive Model 1882) US motherboard assembly costs $599.99, versus the full Xbox Series X console, which costs just $499.99.

The pricing makes no sense since you can buy a new console, which comes with a controller and a one-year warranty, at the same price (Xbox Series S) or cheaper (Xbox Series X). The pricing for replacement parts for accessories, such as controllers, is also pretty steep. For instance, an Xbox Series S/X controller motherboard sells for as much as $29.99, while you can buy a new Xbox wireless controller for the same price when it's on sale.

Unless you're repairing a collector's edition console, it would seem that buying a new Xbox motherboard is simply more expensive and troublesome than purchasing a new Xbox console outright. Fortunately, the other repairs are much more cost-feasible, but the motherboards' being so expensive is still a shock. Fortunately, iFixit also includes replacement parts for Xbox Series controllers, not just the console like with past Xboxes.

“We’re excited to be working with Microsoft to keep Xboxes running longer and out of the waste heap,” said iFixit Director of Sustainability Liz Chamberlain. “Since we launched our Surface parts collaboration with Microsoft last year, we’ve been helping our customers repair their own Microsoft laptops and tablets— and it’s awesome to be able to offer Xbox owners the same opportunity.”

iFixit's ongoing efforts to make electronic repairs more straightforward and accessible for the end user are noted. Recently, we even reviewed the iFixit Fixhub Portable Soldering Station, which we granted a 4-star rating while praising its excellent soldering performance, large battery, precise power application, ease of repair, and even USB C connectors.

We could easily see a console repair professional or two picking up that soldering station to use with these official Xbox replacement parts now buyable through iFixit. Of course, there are still much more price-accessible ways to get into soldering than a high-end portable soldering station, and of course, iFixit's guides will work just as well with or without their official repair hardware.