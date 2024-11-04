AMD-powered OLED handheld aims to rival the Steam Deck OLED — Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 runs Black Myth: Wukong at 50-60 FPS with 1080p low settings

Handheld maker OneXPlayer uploaded a teaser video of its next gaming device, the Onexfly F1 Pro, on YouTube. It features AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, part of the Ryzen AI 300 (codenamed Strix Point) family. The new device, dubbed the Onexfly F1 Pro, is a 7-inch handheld that was shown running Black Myth: Wukong at between 50 and 60 FPS.

The new device purportedly features a bleeding-edge HDR-supported 7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It weighs 598 grams and has Harman Kardon speakers. The main selling point is the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, which features four Zen 5 cores, eight Zen 5c cores, and AMD's latest Radeon 890M iGPU with 16 CUs based on the RDAN 3.5 architecture. With such robust specifications, the OneXFly F1 Pro can compete against rivals like the Steam Deck OLED, ROG Ally X, or Lenovo Legion Go.

OneXPlayer showcased the device running the Black Myth: Wukong benchmark at 1080p at low-quality settings with 65% upscaling (1248 x 702 effective internal rendering resolution). The AI 9 HX 370-equipped handheld generated an average of 58 FPS at these settings. Power consumption was limited to 15W for this test.

Introducing the AMD AI 370 Powered ONEXFLY F1 Pro | 7" OLED & 144Hz Gaming Beast - YouTube Watch On

The Onexfly F1 Pro will be OneXPlayer's first device to sport both an OLED display and AMD's latest Zen 5-based mobile CPUs; all its current devices sport previous-gen Intel or AMD CPUs along with non-OLED-based displays. It will also be one of the first Zen 5-powered handhelds to hit the market, with the GPT Pocket 4 being the only other apparent device advertised with the Ryzen AI HX 370.

Compared to the Pocket 4, the F1 Pro is a true handheld with traditional grips and controls, while the Pocket 4 is a hybrid 2-in-1 device with a keyboard and a screen that flips 180 degrees.

OneXPlayer's benchmark teaser demonstrates that the AI 9 HX 370 is ideally suited to handheld devices and can play the most demanding AAA titles even at a mid-range 15W TDP to extend battery life. Since AMD has yet to launch its next-generation handheld-focused Z-series CPUs, handheld makers are now stuck using AMD's laptop-focused Ryzen AI 300 series CPUs.