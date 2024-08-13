Red Dead Redemption is coming to PCs —PlayStation Store's Red Dead Redemption description was briefly swapped with the PC version's to reveal PC port

Earlier this morning, a brief error in the official PlayStation Store description for the current release of Red Dead Redemption on PS4 saw the currently unannounced PC version's description used instead, now providing official (unintended) confirmation of the RDR PC release for the second time since May. This error was severe enough in its scale that it wasn't live on the page for very long, but the damage was done as soon as users saved Internet Archive screenshots, and the story spread like wildfire.

So, the cat's out of the bag: Red Dead Redemption (with its Undead Nightmare expansion intact) is coming to PC quite soon, by the looks of it. This re-release will also include enhancements over the RDR console port received in 2023 on PS4 and Switch.

The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of RDR ran at a native 4K resolution with the help of AMD's FSR 2 to provide additional super-sampling and improved shadow resolution. You can get up to 1080P on the Nintendo Switch compared to the original 720P Xbox 360 release. Besides these changes, the new console ports of Red Dead Redemption changed almost nothing about the game.

(Image credit: PlayStation Store, Archive.org)

The changes in the upcoming PC port also look sparse, but support for arbitrary resolutions (and hopefully different upscalers since FSR2 was used on PlayStation consoles) is to be expected. Emulation also allowed the game to be played at framerates as high as 120 FPS on PC already, so the PC version also allowing "increased" framerates make sense. Spatial surround sound and multiple displays (hopefully extending to Ultrawide support) are brand-new features for the PC version.

Finally, the PC description of the Red Dead Redemption remaster also mentioned "and other accessories." What this means is unclear, but it could refer to other improvements to RDR on PC, hopefully including higher-resolution textures and additional PC graphical settings or enhancements.

Ultimately, the new version of Red Dead Redemption on PC looks at least an acceptable port of the original console title. Still, it isn't entirely on the level of a complete remake or remaster PC gamers would typically expect after having waited this long for an official port. But just as a way to keep this classic game in circulation, available to new and returning players alike, a feature-complete PC port isn't wrong at all. Hopefully, they will also add mouse-and-keyboard support.