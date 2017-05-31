Login | Sign Up
AMD Details Ryzen Mobile CPUs, Asus Shows Them Off In ROG Strix GL702ZC

AMD took the wraps off its mobile Ryzen CPUs at its press conference at Computex in Taipei on Wednesday, and they're coming to laptops very soon.
 
Specifically, 2-in-1s, thin-and-lights, clamshells, and gaming notebooks with Ryzen will be available in the second half of 2017. Business notebooks will start showing up in the first half of 2018.


In addition to an AMD-powered Acer 2-in-1, Asus announced the ROG Strix GL702ZC, a new gaming laptop running a full AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU (8 cores/16 threads), with discrete Radeon RX 580 GPU graphics. It also boasts a 17.3” FHD (1920x1080) display that supports FreeSync.

AMD senior vice president and general manager of computing and graphics, Jim Anderson, said Ryzen has a 50% boost in CPU power, 40% boost in integrated GPU power, and a 50% drop in electricity usage from previous-generation APUs.

We have no pricing or release dates yet from Asus for its system, or from any other manufacturers just yet, but we expect to see a ton of laptops with Ryzen in our lab in the back half of the year.

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew joined the Tom's Guide team in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others.

    Heres to hoping for some decent laptops with APU's in them from the OEM's. Some that aren't handicapped by fat chassis, crappy screens, single channel memory, 5400 rpm hd's, and small batteries. They've seriously been screwing amd's mobile chips over for years.
    The headline is "AMD Details Ryzen Mobile CPUs", but the article doesn't even provide even one detail about them. What gives?
    "They've seriously been screwing amd's mobile chips over for years."

    Decades is more apt.
    Since when was the last time a high end laptop had an AMD processor, even when they were the better choice on all levels?
