AMD Details Ryzen Mobile CPUs, Asus Shows Them Off In ROG Strix GL702ZC

AMD took the wraps off its mobile Ryzen CPUs at its press conference at Computex in Taipei on Wednesday, and they're coming to laptops very soon.



Specifically, 2-in-1s, thin-and-lights, clamshells, and gaming notebooks with Ryzen will be available in the second half of 2017. Business notebooks will start showing up in the first half of 2018.



In addition to an AMD-powered Acer 2-in-1, Asus announced the ROG Strix GL702ZC, a new gaming laptop running a full AMD Ryzen 7 1700 CPU (8 cores/16 threads), with discrete Radeon RX 580 GPU graphics. It also boasts a 17.3” FHD (1920x1080) display that supports FreeSync.

AMD senior vice president and general manager of computing and graphics, Jim Anderson, said Ryzen has a 50% boost in CPU power, 40% boost in integrated GPU power, and a 50% drop in electricity usage from previous-generation APUs.

We have no pricing or release dates yet from Asus for its system, or from any other manufacturers just yet, but we expect to see a ton of laptops with Ryzen in our lab in the back half of the year.