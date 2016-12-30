Login | Sign Up
Search

Rare Community Badge Available On Tom's Hardware

by

Hey there Tom's Community!

In our forum, we've recently seen a huge influx of new members with pressing questions after having opened their new gifts, and we're grateful to have an epic community of experts that prides itself on answering. We'd like to recognize these vigilant experts with a rare, limited time event badge for their profile.

The "Holiday Hero" badge will be awarded to any member who responds first to 25 Unanswered question type threads from December 19 to January 8. To qualify, the thread must be a Question type thread and have 0 replies. Naturally, placeholder or lower quality responses will be removed and won't count towards the total progress. (If you’d like, you can check out a listing of all unanswered questions in the forum here.

This special recognition badge will be available only during this timeframe and will be manually awarded by Community Staff to all qualifying expert users at the end of the period.

Happy Holidays, and see you on the forums!

-Joe Pishgar, Community Director

About the author
Joe Pishgar

Joe Pishgar is the Community Director of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees the number one tech enthusiast forum in the world.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Twitter Adds Live 360-Degree Video Streaming
  2. Canada Says High-Speed Internet Is 'Necessary To The Quality of Life For Canadians'
  3. Vine Will Live On As A Shadow Of Its Former Self
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2016 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices