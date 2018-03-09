How To Make Partitions In Windows 10

After you have successfully installed Windows 10 on your computer, your next step should be to create partitions on the hard disk drive so that you can utilize its space more efficiently. The best way to create partitions in Windows 10 is using the operating system’s built-in "Disk Management" snap-in or with the help of the "DISKPART" command-line tool.



This tutorial demonstrates how you can easily create partitions using the "Disk Management" snap-in while using Windows 10.



Here are the steps:

1. Log on to your Windows 10 PC with an administrator account. (The process of creating partitions requires administrative privileges on the computer.)

2. Once logged on, click the File Explorer icon from the taskbar.

3. From the left pane (navigation pane) of the opened File Explorer window, right-click This PC.

4. From the context menu, click Manage.

5. On the opened Computer Management snap-in, from the left pane, click to select Disk Management from under the Storage category.

6. From the right pane, right-click the unallocated area of the hard disk drive in which you want to make partitions. Note: If you have assigned the entirety of the hard drive’s space to the C: drive at the time of installing Windows 10, there will be no unallocated space left in the hard disk drive. If this happens and you still want to create a new partition, you must shrink the C: drive by right-clicking it, selecting the Shrink Volume option, and following the on-screen instructions to free up some space and to get the unallocated area.

7. From the context menu, click Create Simple Volume.

8. On the welcome page of the New Simple Volume Wizard box, click Next.

9. On the Specify Volume Size page, in the available Simple volume size in MB field, specify the amount of space you want to assign to this new partition. (Make sure to specify the space in megabytes--i.e., 10240 MB for 10 GB. 1 GB = 1024 MB.)

10. Click Next to continue.

11. On the Assign Drive Letter or Path page, leave everything as it is for simplicity, and click Next. (If you're an advanced user, you can select a drive letter of your choice from the available Assign the following drive letter drop-down list.)



12. On the Format Partition page, choose the settings of your preference. (If you're unsure what to choose, leave the default settings intact.)

13. Click Next to proceed.

14. On the Completing the New Simple Volume Wizard page, click Finish to create a new partition in the hard disk drive.

Once the partition is created, you can start using it normally.



Note: Windows 10 may prompt you to format the new partition after it has been created.