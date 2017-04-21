HP Intros New ZBook Mobile Workstations With Updated CPUs And Graphics

HP unveiled updated models of its ZBook Mobile Workstations, bringing them up to 7th generation Intel Core CPUs and refreshing their GPUs. This component and design refresh also allows HP to offer its first "VR-ready" mobile workstation.

Along with the hardware updates, HP has worked to increase the security and manageability of its mobile workstation line. They support multi-factor authentication, integration with Microsoft SCCM, and now feature HP Surestart Gen3, which HP said is the world's only self-healing BIOS. SureStart Gen3 keeps a copy of the BIOS securely encrypted on the motherboard and actively detects runtime intrusion, after which it will restore the BIOS to its custom state. HP supplies a Management Integration Kit plugin for Microsoft SCCM to facilitate remote management with its mobile workstations.

HP's research has indicated that there is an increasing focus among decision makers on display quality and resolution even in mobile devices. Its response to this trend has been to try for higher-quality displays in the entry- and mid levels of its mobile workstations, and to have its HP Dreamcolor displays available for all of the high-end models.

All of the models also feature HP Fast Charge Technology that purports to charge the battery from 0-50% in only 30 minutes.

In addition to the ZBook 15u G4 introduced in January, HP is introducing the new ZBook Studio G4, the ZBook 17 G4, the ZBook 15 G4, and the ZBook 14u G4.

The Zbook 14u and its brother the 15u are workstation-class machines offering the reliability and capability of a workstation with the mobility of an Ultrabook. Both support 7th-generation Intel Core CPUs in the ULT range (the i5-7200u and 7300u, and the i7-7500u and i7-7600u) and either integrated Intel HD 620 graphics or discrete AMD FirePro W4190M graphics. Two memory slots support up to 32GB of DDR4-2133 non-ECC SDRAM SODIMMs, and the single 2.5” storage bay can support an HDD, SSD, or M.2 SSD in both SATA and Turbo Drive G2 PCIe NVMe flavors.

In between is the ZBook Studio G4. It's a 15.6” compact, lightweight mobile workstation that is meant to balance mobility with power. Although only a half-pound heavier than the 15u, it's supports quad-core mobile Intel processors as well as mobile Xeons--specifically, the i5-7300HQ and i5-7440HQ, the i7-7700HQ and i7-7820HQ, and the E3-1535M v6 and E3-1505M v6.

When coupled with a mobile Xeon, this model also supports the use of ECC memory, and also support the use of 2,400MHz memory. You can select either Intel HD 630 graphics or an Nvidia Quadro M1200M with 4GB of dedicated GDDR5 memory on this model, and its added expansion options include two USB Type-C ports that are fully capable Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Display-wise the Zbook Studio can also take up to a 4k UHD Dreamcolor display. To keep its compactness, the Studio only has an M.2 slot and not a full 2.5” drive bay. The ZBook Studio is designed to give a balance between the lightness and compactness of the Ultrabook models and the performance of the ZBook 15 and 17. HP said the ZBook Studio model is popular with people who need to do work while actually mobile.



ZBook 14u G4 ZBook 15u G4 ZBook Studio G4 Processor Options i5-7200u, 7300u,i7-7500u, i7-7600u i5-7300HQ, i5-7440HQ, i7-7700HQ, i7-7820HQ, Xeon E3-1535M v6, E3-1505M v6 Memory Options 2 DDR4-2133 SODIMMs, up to 32 GB 2 DDR4-2400 SODIMMs, up to 32 GB Graphics Options integrated Intel HD 620, discreteAMD FirePro™ W4190M Intel HD 630 graphics, Nvidia Quadro M1200M Display Options 14" diagonal HD SVA anti-glare (1366 x 768); 14" diagonal FHD SVA anti-glare (1920 x 1080); 14" diagonal FHD SVA anti-glare touch screen (1920 x 1080); 14" diagonal

FHD UWVA anti-glare (1920 x 1080) 15.6" diagonal FHD SVA anti-glare (1920 x 1080); 15.6" diagonal FHD UWVA anti-glare (1920 x 1080); 15.6" diagonal FHD SVA anti-glare touch screen (1920 x 1080);

15.6" diagonal UHD UWVA anti-glare (3840 x 2160) 15.6" diagonal FHD UWVA IPS anti-glare (1920 x 1080); 15.6" diagonal UHD UWVA IPS anti-glare (3840 x 2160); 15.6" diagonal UHD DreamColor UWVA IPS anti-glare

(3840 x 2160); 15.6" diagonal FHD UWVA IPS touch screen (1920 x 1080) Storage Options 1 TB HDD

up to 512 GB SSD

up to 1 TB M.2 Turbo Drive G2 PCIe KVMe SSD

1 M.2/ 1 2.5” up to 1 TB M.2 Turbo Drive G2 PCIe KVMe SSD

up to 512 GB M.2 SATA SSD

2 M.2 Ports 1 USB 3.0 (charging);1 USB 3.0; 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 VGA, 1 DisplayPort 1.2; 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 RJ-45, 1 Smart card reader; 1 SD media reader 1 USB 3.0 (charging), 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 USB 3.0, 1 DisplayPort™, 1 VGA, 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 RJ-45, 1 Smart card reader; 1 SD media reader Left side: 1 RJ-45, 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 3.0 (charging)

2 USB Type-C™ (Thunderbolt™ 3, DisplayPort™ 1.2, USB 3.1); 1 HDMI 1.4, 1 headphone/microphone combo Networking Intel Gigabit Ethernet

Intel Wireless-AC 8265

Optional Mobile Broadband Battery 3-cell, 51 Wh 4-cell, 64 Wh or 8-cell, 92 Wh Dimensions 13.3 x 9.3 x 0.87 in 15.09 x 10.1 x 0.78 in 14.76 x 10.04 x 0.71 in Weight (base) 3.61 lb 4.18 lb 4.6 lb Price N/a (available this summer) $1,079.00 (available now) $1,399.00 (available now)

The ZBook 15 G4 takes a step up in performance from the ZBook Studio. While supporting the same selection of processors, it has four SODIMM slots instead of two, doubling its memory capacity to 64GB of ECC or non-ECC memory, depending on processor selection. This model has a much wider variety of GPU selection, offering AMD's Radeon Pro WX 4150 and Nvidia's Quadro M620, Quadro M1200, and Quadro M2200.

Two drive bays allow an additional HDD or SSD, and it has two PCIe M.2 slots. The increased capability of the ZBook 15 also means increased weight, at almost a pound more than the ZBook Studio. HP has stated that the Zbook 15 is the current top selling mobile workstation.

At the top of the HP ZBook Mobile Workstation line is the ZBook 17 G4. Building on its little brother, it adds even more expansion capability. It features an additional drive bay and three additional USB 3.0 ports, plus much expanded graphics capability. Starting from the integrated Intel HD 630 graphics, you can add an AMD Radeon Pro WX 4170 or Nvidia Quadro M1200 or Quadro M2200, or a selection of Pascal-based Quadros (the Quadro P3000, Quadro P4000, or a Quadro P5000 with 16 GB of GDDR5 graphics memory).

In several of its configurations, the Zbook 17 G4 meets the qualifications for Nvidia's VR Ready specification and should be good for both viewing and creating VR.

Of course, all the models have onboard Intel gigabit Ethernet and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless. In addition, they have options for several different mobile broadband modules. Other common features include an integrated SD media reader, an integrated smart card reader (except the Zbook Studio G2), and an option for a fingerprint scanner. One notable common option that has disappeared from these systems as opposed to their G3 predecessors is they no longer have an option for Windows 7, attributable to the newer Kaby Lake processors they're using.