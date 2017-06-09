Get 'DiRT'-y With Nvidia's GeForce Game Ready 382.53 WHQL Driver





Nvidia released the new Nvidia Game Ready driver for DiRT 4 and Nex Machina. If you own an Nvidia GPU and plan to play either of the aforementioned games, you might want to update to the GeForce Game Ready 382.53 WHQL driver.

In addition to providing the "optimal gaming experience" for the aforementioned games, this driver also adds updated SLI profiles for Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, Little Nightmares, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Transformers Online.





Those of you running GPUs from different manufacturers in SLI should note that the company has discovered an issue where non-identical GPUs may run at different voltages in SLI. According to the release notes, this occurs because the GPU clocks are kept as close as possible, and the clock of the higher performance GPU is limited by that of the other. The bright side is that the higher-performance GPU saves power by running at slightly reduced voltages.

You can download the new Nvidia WHQL game-ready driver now, using GeForce Experience or by downloading it directly from the company’s website. AMD users are also in luck--a new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition driver optimized for DiRT 4 and Preyis also available.

