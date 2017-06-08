AMD Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition Version 17.6.1 Now Available

Another version of AMD’s Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition driver is available today. The driver, version 17.6.1, provides some performance improvements for those playing Prey and Dirt 4 (the latter game comes out tomorrow). The software also provides some fixes to a plethora of issues.

For Prey, the new driver promises a 4% increase in performance for those who use the Radeon RX 580 compared to the driver released last month (version 17.5.2). With Dirt 4, you’ll get a multi-GPU profile for the game, but it also helps out Radeon RX 580 users. Specifically, it offers a 30% increase in performance when you use the 8x multisample anti-aliasing option.

As for fixes, the driver repairs issues that some users experienced in the past, such as the failed activation of the high dynamic range (HDR) feature included on some displays at QHD (2560x1440) or higher resolutions, the stuttering caused by fast mouse movements while playing Prey, or additional stuttering in Mass Effect: Andromeda in a multi-GPU configuration.



However, the new driver also has some potential issues of its own. For the full list of fixes and known issues, take a look at the list below:

Fixed IssuesVirtual Super Resolution may fail to enable on some Radeon RX 400 and Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.HDR may fail to enable on some displays for QHD or higher resolutions.Flickering may be observed on some Radeon RX 500 series products when using HDMI with QHD high refresh rate displays.AMD XConnect: systems with Modern Standby enabled may experience a system hang after resuming from hibernation.Fast mouse movement may cause an FPS drop or stutter in Prey when running in Multi GPU system configurations.Adjusting memory clocks in some third party overclocking applications may cause a hang on Radeon R9 390 Series products.Graphics memory clock may fluctuate causing inconsistent frame rates while gaming when using AMD FreeSync technology.Mass Effect: Andromeda may experience stutter or hitching in Multi GPU system configurations.The GPU Scaling feature in Radeon Settings may fail to enable for some applications.Error message "Radeon Additional Settings: Host application has stopped working" pop up will sometimes appear when hot plugging displays with Radeon Settings open.Known IssuesGraphical corruption may be experienced in Tom Clancy's: Rainbow Six Siege when MSAA is enabled.Adobe Lightroom may experience an application crash with GPU acceleration enabled on Windows 7 system configurations using Radeon RX 390 Series graphics products.A small amount of apps may experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.Known Issues for Radeon ReLiveThe XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issuesRadeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A work around is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using ALT+TAB.

You can find the full release notes here, and you can download the driver on AMD’s website.