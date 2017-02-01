Season Pass Content For 'Sniper Ghost Warrior 3' Revealed, Available For Free With Pre-Order

Prior to the start of the beta for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 this weekend, CI Games revealed the contents of the game’s season pass, which it said will be a free addition for those who pre-order the game.

The main attractions are the two expansions to the single-player game called “The Escape of Lydia” and “The Sabotage.” Details on the expansions were scarce, but according to CI Games CEO Mark Tyminski, The Sabotage mission will give you the chance to see the conflict from the separatists’ (the game’s antagonists) point of view. Other items in the season pass include two multiplayer maps, an all-terrain vehicle, and two exclusive weapons: the compound bow and the McMillan TAC-338A sniper rifle.

Even if you choose not to pre-order the game, you can still purchase the season pass for $30. However, CI Games wants players to try the beta this weekend in the hopes that the brief sneak peek will convince some to pre-order the game before it comes out in April. You can still sign up for the beta on the game's website. If you can't play it this weekend, you can check out a video that showcases a level from the game, or you can read up on my impressions from an early demo at PAX West.

