Best Games With The Most Playable Hours

With so many compelling games hitting the market month after month, year after year, at times it’s difficult to stay focused on one for a long period of time. However, there are a few titles that truly deserve more than just a passing fancy because of the massive amount of content available, such as multiple quests, an open-world playground, online play, and even mods.

It’s because of this nearly endless stream of content that you proudly brag that you put hundreds of hours into a specific title. According to you, the Tom’s Hardware community, the following games keep you entertained for hundreds of hours to the point where you can play them for months or even years. We'll present the following 15 games in order from the bottom of the list to the number one spot.

