Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Tear-Down

by

Bottom Of The Barrel. Hopefully.

Picture 1 of 44

More than one decade ago, Apple introduced its A1265 compact 5W AC adapter. As with most high-margin convenience goods, countless cheaper imitations of varying quality flooded the market over time. But the media's focus on unsafe adapters only peaked in the year following the electrocution death of nurse Sheryl Aldeguer in April 2014.

Has the safety of generic adapters improved over the past few years, or are we just more fortunate? Dredging what is hopefully the bottom of my AC adapter barrel, the $6 Colorful four-pack (that's $1.50 per brick) gets the honor of heading today's feature.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Spotting A Fake

Picture 2 of 44

A real Apple A1265 announces itself with “Designed by Apple in California,” followed on the next lines by the model number and electrical specifications, with a “For use with information technology equipment” note at the bottom.

Here, those two blocks got swapped, while the “Designed” bit is omitted altogether and “equipment” gets misspelled “eauipment.” Also, instead of the UL mark between its prongs, we see a CE (European Conformity) mark that is completely out of place on a NA-style plug and therefore fake. Should we find this sad or hilarious? At least it does have the merit of making this set of fakes readily identifiable as such.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Popping Open

Picture 3 of 44

Some of Apple’s early versions of its genuine adapters had a tendency to split open or lose prongs when pulled out of power outlets. On a genuine adapter, the green dot identifies updated designs that address this flaw.

Popping the prong cap away from the adapter’s housing required considerably more force than I would deem acceptable to apply to a power outlet, which makes the pull-apart ‘test’ a pass: it shouldn’t come apart any time soon from normal use.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

PCB Top

Picture 4 of 44

A first look from the top reveals what appears to be a minimalist two-transistor setup split between two small boards. You might think that the two boards are functionally separated between primary and secondary side for safety reasons. However, the optoisolator’s presence on the output board is a clear indication that mains-referenced voltages must be going over the ribbon cable. An additional cause for concern is the lack of a fuse on the input, which means the wires or circuit board traces will burn out should the circuit fail. And an uncontrolled failure could degenerate into a fire hazard.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

PCB Bottom

Picture 5 of 44

What do we find on the board's back? Decent soldering, no surface-mount components, almost no separation between the primary and low-voltage sides, and no anti-tracking slots to prevent a permanent path from forming where static discharges are most likely to occur across the isolation boundary.

With a layout like this, it is painfully obvious why folks keep getting shocked by aftermarket “A1265” adapters.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

AC Board Top

Picture 6 of 44

How many components are on the AC side of things? Three resistors, two ceramic capacitors, one electrolytic capacitor, one diode bridge, a 8050S 20V/700mA NPN transistor, an MUE13003 400V/1.5A NPN transistor, and the transformer. A 5.1MΩ resistor provides base bias to the 13003, while a 680Ω resistor and orange ceramic capacitor limit the oscillator’s positive feedback current. Lastly, the 6.2Ω resistor provides current sensing on the 13003, which drives the 8050S acting as a current limiter.

Sounds complicated? Perhaps it’ll be easier to digest in schematic form after taking a closer look at the bottom.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

AC Board Bottom

Picture 7 of 44

Whoever designed this board appears to love removing small lines of solder mask around pads. I find it funny that this individual went through the trouble of adding solder to traces when those traces normally carry less than 100mA and aren’t connected to heat-generating components. Even funnier is that the bottom beefed-up trace ends on a non-connected pad, while the one above it feeds the 5.1MΩ resistor.

Safety-wise, the area of greatest concern is the red ellipsis where clearance between primary and low voltage is merely a millimeter. There should be an anti-tracking slot there, at least.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

AC Board Schematic

Picture 8 of 44

Here’s the schematic I put together by reverse-engineering the board while preserving the general component locations and trace layout. Following Q1's emitter, you see it go to circuit negative through the 6.2Ω resistor, which is also connected to Q2’s base. That transistor's collector, in turn, is connected to Q1’s base. If you know how an NPN transistor works, you can see how enough current through R3 will cause Q2 to dump some of Q1’s base current to negative and limit its collector current. Such a scheme is necessary to prevent Q1 from instantaneously self-destructing should the transformer momentarily reach saturation for any reason and limit its power draw.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

AC Board Schematic Unscrambling

Picture 9 of 44

Redrawing the schematic in a more human-friendly manner yields this more intuitive layout where we can clearly see how sufficient current through Q1 (~90mA) will cause voltage across R2 to rise high enough to turn Q2 on and rob Q1 of its base drive current, in turn reining in its current. As far as oscillators go, it doesn’t get much simpler than this.

On the output board, the opto-isolator’s photo-transistor is connected across the bottom two connections, diverting an amount of Q1’s base current proportional to the opto-isolator’s LED current to circuit negative, throttling the oscillator’s power or stopping it altogether.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

DC Board Top

Picture 10 of 44

There isn’t a whole lot happening on the output board aside from the fly-back diode dumping the transformer’s energy into the output filter capacitor and a resistor providing bias current to the zener diode driving the optoisolator.

From an electromagnetic interference point of view, having the transformer’s secondary routed across the AC board, through the ribbon cable, before its round trip around the DC board sounds horrible. I doubt this design would pass FCC compliance tests.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

DC Board Bottom

Picture 11 of 44

If separation between mains and low voltage on the AC board made you cringe, it gets much worse on the DC board. Less than 0.5mm separate one of the AC-side optoisolator traces from the USB connector shield’s tab, while the innermost vertical trace corresponding to USB negative is a mere 0.6mm away from the isolator’s mains-referenced voltages.

This trace routing likely violates every credible safety standard in existence. Assuming the transformer and EMI capacitor don’t fail first, these traces are where I expect arcs to occur.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Isolation In A Safe Power Adapter

Picture 12 of 44

For comparison’s sake, here’s the back of my old DI-524’s dead power adapter. As you can see, it has a minimum separation of five millimeters between primary and output. This is typical of genuine UL-listed power adapters and 10 times what we found on the bogus A1265. Also, in AC input areas where an arc could cause a short directly across the input, anti-tracking slots are present to increase the creepage distance and prevent a fault from burning itself a path across the board, potentially bypassing the fuse. All of these simple precautions greatly reduce the risk of electrical shock and fire.

In a compact adapter like the A1265 shell, anti-tracking slots as narrow as 0.25mm would be enough to at least meet VDE 0110-1 requirements for up to 1.2kV pulse voltage across safety isolation boundaries.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

DC Board Schematic

Picture 13 of 44

The output board’s schematic is quite simple: D1 is either a fast recovery or Schottky diode in charge of rectifying current pulses from the flyback transformer (for storage in the electrolytic capacitor at C1). R1 provides sufficient bias current to produce the zener voltage across the zener diode D2, which is the nominal output voltage minus the opto-isolator LED’s forward voltage at whatever current it needs to turn the oscillator off.

When the output voltage is low, voltage across the opto-isolator’s LED is too low to turn it on and the oscillator operates at its maximum capacity. Once the output voltage rises ~1.1V above the zener diode’s, current flows through the LED, causing the photo-transistor to rob current from the oscillator’s base drive. Then, the oscillator’s output gets reduced or turned off. This is elegant in its simplicity, but not particularly precise.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Failing The Y-Class

Picture 14 of 44

Switching power supplies generate considerable noise, some of which makes its way to the output via capacitive coupling between windings within the transformer. To mitigate that noise, a return path across the isolation boundary must be provided. Since the capacitor used for that purpose is safety-critical, explicitly safety-rated Y-class capacitors are mandatory. Y1-class capacitors must be able to withstand peak voltages up to 8kV, while the more common Y2-class only needs to withstand 5kV. Here, though, we get a generic blue ceramic capacitor with no safety marks rated for just 1kV.

If arcs don’t jump gaps on the DC board first, this capacitor is my second pick as most likely failure point.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Y Size Matters

Picture 15 of 44

How else can you tell the difference between a genuine Y-class capacitor and a regular ceramic one? Size is a pretty good indication: Y-class capacitors achieve their safety via a combination of thicker dielectric layers between capacitor plates, more dielectric overlap around its plates’ perimeter to prevent flash-over, using dielectrics optimized for high breakdown voltage instead of high dielectric constant, and stacking capacitors in series to prevent the electric field from concentrating around a single fault, all of which yield much lower values for a given volume.

Here, my dead adapter’s 2.2nF Y1-class capacitor is roughly 20 times the bulk of the generic adapter’s nameless 1nF 1kV ceramic capacitor, or around 10 times as large, nanofarad for nanofarad.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Input And Output Capacitors

Picture 16 of 44

Of my four adapters, three use Hyncdz-branded electrolytic capacitors for both the input and output, while the fourth uses Chengx ones instead. How good are they? My rule of thumb is that if searches for a brand fail to pull the manufacturer in one page of results, assume they are somewhere between passable and no good at all. Both of these brands have little online presence beyond Chinese parts distributors and forum posts about bad caps.

On that note, I recently heard a whistle-spittle (capacitor venting) noise to the right of my computer desk, but couldn’t pinpoint its origin before it ended. All of my equipment still appears to be working normally, which means I’ll have to go on a failed capacitor hunt to find it.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Standby Power

Picture 17 of 44

Now that the initial tear-down part is over, it is time to evaluate performance, starting with how much power this adapter draws while doing nothing.

In an unloaded condition, the oscillator plays dead most of the time. The current waveform only shows an occasional peak when the oscillator fires to top off the output capacitor, drawing 14mW at 115V and 16mW at 230V. Both results handily beat level-VI’s 100mW ceiling for single-rail sub-6V power adapters in the 1-49W range, so we have nothing to complain about.

Now let’s see how well efficiency holds up under load.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Power Efficiency

Picture 18 of 44

At 115V, this adapter’s efficiency stands at 64% under a 250mA load. It improves to 72% at 500mA, which is barely sustainable. Warmed up, crossing that 500mA threshold sees the output voltage collapse to 4V. Under 230V line input, efficiency at 250mA is slightly worse (63%), improving to 66% at 500mA and peaking at 84% under a 750mA load. There, the oscillator eventually shuts down after warming up for several minutes. All of these efficiency measurements are fair enough for level-V, which only requires 58% from 5W adapters, but they fall short of meeting VI’s 77% minimum.

Had these adapters delivered their claimed 1A output current, efficiency may have landed between decent and surprisingly good.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Output Quality

Picture 19 of 44

All of the efficiency in the world is meaningless if output quality isn’t there to match it. Here, we see about 600mVPP worth of ringing, likely caused by the output filter capacitor’s high parasitic impedance (ESL+ESR) superposed to an additional 600mVPP of ripple from the oscillator cycling on and off to maintain the output voltage within reasonable bounds.

This pattern repeats at all load levels, making these adapters particularly ill-suited for any device sensitive to power supply noise and ripples.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Output Quality, Part II

Picture 20 of 44

Sometimes the adapter ends up operating in a continuous fashion, rather than as an on-off regulator. When it does, this eliminates most of the 600mV on/off ripple, but still puts out roughly 1VPP worth of switching noise.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Output Regulation

Picture 21 of 44

At 115V input, the output is a steady 5.4V until 600mA while cold versus 500mA after warming up, dropping sharply beyond that. At 230V, the output also starts around 5.4V, peaks near 5.8V at 500mA, and tails off below 5.4V shortly past 750mA when cold (5V after warm-up). On the ripple and noise side of things, the adapter is consistently 200mVPP noisier at 230V.

If you are concerned with the accuracy, repeatability, and cleanliness of your power adapter's performance, this one clearly isn't for you.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Home Improvement

Picture 22 of 44

How much of this noise is directly attributable to one capacitor of questionable quality in the output filter? We could always supplement the electrolytic capacitor with multi-layer chip capacitors sporting extremely low ESR/ESL, and then measure the output noise again.

Here, I added both 10µF and 1µF capacitors to the back of the electrolytic’s pins.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Modified Adapter Noise

Picture 23 of 44

Adding 11µF worth of ceramic capacitors to the adapter nearly eliminates negative ringing and cuts the positive switching transient spikes in half, leaving behind 630mVPP worth of combined ripple and noise (down from the horrendous 1.2-1.4VPP). That's a substantial improvement, but still far too noisy for comfort. Stacking capacitors can only do so much to suppress transients from fly-back current pulses.

We’d likely see Π filters (capacitor-inductor-capacitor) and perhaps even output common-mode chokes in adapters with smoother output, though I do not expect to find many (if any) in my no-name collection.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Hitting The Bottom Of The Scale

Picture 24 of 44

According to the adapter’s label, its operating range begins at 100VAC where it can provide about 420mA before output voltage collapses well below 5V. Under very light load (as in 20mA output current), though, the oscillator continues operating all the way down to input voltages as low as 20VAC.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

The Upper Limit

Picture 25 of 44

At the other end of the scale, raising the input to 240VAC yields about 770mA before output voltage collapses again. Given almost double the output current at just over double the AC input voltage, we're looking at a near-linear relationship between input voltage and sustainable output current. Since AC input voltage directly affects the primary coil's current rise rate and the associated positive feedback to the transistor’s base driving the oscillator, this dependency was to be expected.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Shorted Behavior

Picture 26 of 44

Using my ammeter to short the adapter’s output, I get a short-circuit current of 630mA as the oscillator pulls 757mW at 115V.

While continuous short circuit current may not be ideal, you can’t expect a simple oscillator circuit to do anything about it. On the plus side, output short-circuit is harmless in flyback converters, so long as the transformer doesn’t saturate. In an oscillator circuit like this one, the next switching cycle simply cannot begin until the transformer’s magnetic flux resets.

For all of its flaws in terms of output noise and regulation, this circuit may turn out to be surprisingly resilient.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Coming Out Of Short

Picture 27 of 44

What happens coming out of short-circuit? It takes about 50ms for the adapter’s output voltage to creep back up to a steady 5.4V. Along the way, you can see ripples corresponding to the AC peaks every 8.33ms, courtesy of the previously mentioned relationship between input voltage and the oscillator’s operating current, which ultimately dictates output power.

Aside from the slow recovery time and horrible ~1VPP ripple+noise, there is nothing wrong or otherwise alarming here.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Transient Response

Picture 28 of 44

Since this adapter is unable to supply enough output current at 115V input to do the 250mA base + ~500mA transient (in the form of a 10Ω resistor) I originally intended, I went with 100mA base + 500mA instead.

Between the 470µF output filter capacitor and 10Ω resistor, we get a 4.7ms RC time constant (τ) with the capacitor discharge settling after 5τ, as expected. Under this 600mA combined load, the oscillator only manages to keep the output at about 4.4V. Once the resistor is removed, the output voltage returns to the same pattern as before the transient was applied with no other anomalies.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Safety Isolation Testing, Part I

Picture 29 of 44

With all of the performance testing done, we can now proceed to the potentially destructive safety tests. To start, we'll try figuring out which of those clearance issues between traces causes the first failure. Or maybe it'll be the non-Y EMI suppression capacitor?

Using my variac and high-voltage transformer to apply a test voltage across the adapter’s power outlet prongs and USB connector, I progressively dialed up the angry pixies and got my first result at 1kVAC between the USB connector shield and nearby primary-side optoisolator trace. That’s 480VAC short of what UL requires for non-isolated appliances.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

First Safety Test Aftermath

Picture 30 of 44

Those few seconds of continuous arcing were enough to burn the trace's solder mask off and sputter some burnt material in between. While this did not appear to lower the arcing voltage in my limited testing, it is still cause for concern.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Safety Isolation, Part II

Picture 31 of 44

That USB shield got in the way of finding out how good the transformer’s insulation is, so we'll repeat the test after knocking the USB connector out of the way. What fails next?

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Going Out Without A Bang

Picture 32 of 44

With the USB connector shield no longer providing a path between the optoisolator and output, the next thing to fail was the no-name 1kV capacitor at 1330VAC, which is 1875VPeak or almost twice its nominal rating and 3125V short of the proper Y2 capacitor that should have been there. After its failure, the capacitor’s leakage current increased in such a way that it clipped my 10mA transformer’s output to 180-200VAC somewhat like a MOV.

Could the capacitor fail as a low impedance and end up directly connecting mains to output? Certainly. That’s why safety standards require Y-class capacitors across isolation boundaries, making this as unlikely as practically possible.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Undead Capacitor

Picture 33 of 44

Although this 1nF capacitor is no longer capable of withstanding more than 250V or so of its 1kV nominal rating, it still reads 1.17nF on the capacitance range and overload (>100MΩ) on the resistance range. You wouldn’t know it failed without doing an actual voltage withstand test on it. When I re-did the voltage test on the capacitor after removing it from the adapter, its reading increased to 300VAC.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

What Does It Take To Kill This Thing?

Picture 34 of 44

Does this adapter still work after the abuse so far? Surprisingly enough, the answer is yes. I decided to do this last round of isolation breakdown testing with the adapter live and being fed a 10Ω load. If arcs between the primary and output sides couldn’t kill the adapter outright, perhaps arc current through the live control circuit will cause a catastrophic failure.

My old meter freaks out from all the EMI it receives when the adapter begins to arc over at 1880VAC, while the adapter chugs along as if nothing happened between arcs.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Close-Up

Picture 35 of 44

What does all of this arcing do to the circuit board? The hot plasma progressively eats away at the substrate material between solder joints, and in an open-air setup, that vaporized material wafts away, immediately filling the room with a pungent burning electronics smell.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Digging A Hole

Picture 36 of 44


As you saw in the video, the first breakdown event occurred at 1880VAC but the residues left behind by the arcs allowed other arcs to occur at 1100-1300VAC across the same pads. Although the board looks spotless apart from a small crater the arc left behind, in an enclosed space without the benefit of airflow (within the adapter’s housing, for instance), the same material would sputter about the area and eventually yield a permanent resistive connection between traces or heavily contaminated areas with much lower breakdown voltage.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Transformer Test

Picture 37 of 44

Now that the circuit board has been abused as much as possible, and is the limiting factor to finding out how good the transformer’s insulation really is, we'll pull off the transformer and rig it for standalone testing. All of the primary-side windings are shorted together and connected to one terminal from my HV transformer. The same goes for the secondary side and other HV terminal.

The passing mark? 3500VAC (5kV peak) to match a proper Y2 capacitor’s 5kV pulse withstand rating.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

There Goes The Transformer

Picture 38 of 44

How much voltage does it take to fry the transformer’s insulation or get a failure of some sort? A small flash near the secondary side’s terminals answers that question at 2770VAC, 730VAC shy of a pass. Time to do an autopsy and find out how it failed.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

First Layer

Picture 39 of 44


I was hoping to at least salvage the transformer core and coil form from these adapters, but the cores are glued together inside the form, so I had to shatter the ferrite to gain access to the windings. Under two layers of thin black tape, we find the feedback winding sitting in the middle of the yellow tape with none of it anywhere near the spark area in the video. The spark source we’re looking for isn’t on this layer.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Peeling Off

Picture 40 of 44

Insulating tape between the feedback winding and secondary got pulled taut around the secondary, and the feedback winding was wound so tight on top of it that the tape turned transparent in places from getting thinned out. While it didn’t fail, it may have been only a matter of time before pressure and heat caused the tape to flow out of the gap between windings and grow holes. Thicker tape or a third layer may be necessary here.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Failure Area

Picture 41 of 44

Upon removing the feedback winding and underlying yellow tape, we find the secondary-side winding. Near the secondary-side terminal leg (where the spark appeared), we also see three exposed turns from the primary winding underneath. The purple tape creased between the secondary’s top two turns, possibly from snagging on the coil form’s edge while wrapping, leaving the top few primary turns exposed and the last secondary turn wound on top of them.

There's no other way to put it: this is a literally fatal manufacturing flaw.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Another Troubling Area

Picture 42 of 44

If you thought the taping flaw was bad, just wait: the secondary winding goes all the way to the primary side’s terminals where a nearly identical story repeats. Multiple bulges in the primary winding caused the secondary’s turns to slip to the sides. A particularly large bulge near the end caused the secondary’s top turn to butt up against the primary winding’s wire. In a properly made transformer, this part of the wire would be sleeved or otherwise double-insulated to prevent such manufacturing flaws from becoming an issue.

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

Are Counterfeit A1265 Adapters A Good Investment?

Picture 43 of 44


Regardless of how convenient sub-$2 adapters might be, I cannot think of any good reason to recommend these death traps. If you do use one, treat whatever you plug into it as bare wire mains voltage.

The good?

  • Shouldn’t fall apart accidentally
  • Surprisingly fault-tolerant

The Bad?

  • Can barely provide 500mA at 115VAC and 750mA at 230VAC
  • Output ripple + noise in excess of 600mV at best
  • Poor output voltage regulation against load and AC input voltage

The Ugly?

  • No isolation slots to keep low voltage and high voltage separate
  • Isolation failure at the USB shield at merely 1kVAC
  • Non-Y-class EMI suppression capacitor failed at 1875V
  • MULTIPLE TRIVIAL YET POTENTIALLY LETHAL TRANSFORMER MANUFACTURING FLAWS

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals

About the author
Daniel Sauvageau

Daniel Sauvageau is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He’s known for his feature tear-downs of components and peripherals.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.