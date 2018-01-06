Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Tear-Down

Input And Output Capacitors Picture 16 of 44

Of my four adapters, three use Hyncdz-branded electrolytic capacitors for both the input and output, while the fourth uses Chengx ones instead. How good are they? My rule of thumb is that if searches for a brand fail to pull the manufacturer in one page of results, assume they are somewhere between passable and no good at all. Both of these brands have little online presence beyond Chinese parts distributors and forum posts about bad caps.



On that note, I recently heard a whistle-spittle (capacitor venting) noise to the right of my computer desk, but couldn’t pinpoint its origin before it ended. All of my equipment still appears to be working normally, which means I’ll have to go on a failed capacitor hunt to find it.



MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters Tested

MORE: Best Deals