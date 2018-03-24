GDC 2018 Highlights: VR, Ray Tracing & Atari

We Go Hands-On With The Oculus Go Picture 3 of 11

Oculus isn't selling its Go yet, so a lot of the hardware details are still closely-guarded secrets. We did get an opportunity to go hands-on with the HMD at GDC, though. Of course, a $200 tether-less HMD isn't going to give you the rich, immersive experience you'd expect from a Rift backed by a high-end PC. But it was surprisingly capable as we played through Anshar Online, a cross-platform space shooter.



The HMD is light and well-balanced, and it doesn't require a gaming rig or smartphone. Oculus' controller is small and intuitive, though perhaps a bit too small for our liking. While the WQHD (2560x1440) LCD display is plenty bright, we did notice that our spaceship disappeared a few times during our demo. This is early hardware, after all.



During a panel session, Oculus outlined a few details of the dynamic clock control mechanisms for the Go's Snapdragon 821 SoC. Again, though, details are still light. We expect to learn more at Facebook's F8 conference later this year.



MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets