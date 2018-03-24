GDC 2018 Highlights: VR, Ray Tracing & Atari

Atari is returning to the gaming market after a 20-year hiatus. Its new VCS, formerly known as the Ataribox, debuted at GDC. Naturally, we jumped at the chance to take a closer look at Atari's hardware, though the company isn't running game demos yet.
We learned that the retro-styled device, inspired by the 1977 VCS 2600, supports modern features like video streaming, 4K displays, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and voice commands. While it technically supports any Linux-compatible game, hardware performance limitations will narrow the list. Atari tells us that games like The Witcher 3 and the latest Call of Duty won't run at 60 FPS. However, the company is testing less demanding PC titles, such as Borderlands, to see if they will meet its frame rate targets.
Under the hood, expect to find an as-yet-undisclosed AMD APU that Atari says will deliver Switch-like performance levels. Representatives told us that the device should sell between $250 and $300, and include a joystick and Xbox-styled controller. The company will announce the pre-order date in April.
