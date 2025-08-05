Desktop laser cutter maker xTool Opens U.S. Headquarters in Silicon Valley

China-based xTool is expanding its reach into the U.S. market by setting up shop in Silicon Valley. xTool is a global leader in desktop laser cutters and smart fabrication tools, like the xTool M1 Ultra we recently reviewed . Up until now, its primary focus has been helping creative entrepreneurs grow their maker-based businesses by selling tools and materials for custom laser-engraved goods.

The move isn’t just about improving customer support. The company also announced a willingness to support the maker movement in the U.S. and help educators spark creativity through access to high-tech digital fabrication.

To do this, xTool is supporting the non-profit Fab Foundation in the United States. Fab Labs are community-based fabrication labs supported by MIT’s Center for Bits and Atoms . Their purpose is to provide access to the tools and knowledge that support makers, artists, and engineers of all ages. All Fab Labs are open to the public and always provide a level of free access for all.

xTool made a cornerstone donation to the new Fab Lab HQ in Boston, powering the Fab-In-A-Box initiative. The mobile unit is a low-cost, accessible, and engaging mobile fabrication kit designed for educational settings. The cart comes equipped with an xTool laser cutter, a 3D printer, a vinyl cutter, an electronics kit, and instructions for easy-to-follow activities to teach students how to use the machines. They are designed to be used by schools, libraries, and community centers.

A mock up of Fab-In-A-Box, a portable fabrication solution developed by the Fab Foundation. (xTool) (Image credit: xTool)

"The Fab Foundation was founded on the idea that anyone, anywhere, can make almost anything if they have access to the right tools and knowledge," said Sherry Lassiter, President and Co-Founder of the Fab Foundation. "Together with our partners and the global Fab Lab network, we're unlocking creativity, expanding opportunity, and building a more inclusive and sustainable future for all."

xTool also announced that it was donating 50 laser machines to schools, makerspaces, and educational organizations across the U.S. in 2025.

"xTool is redefining the maker economy in the U.S., not just with machines, but with a mission," said Jasen Wang, CEO of xTool, in a press release. "This 'New Era of the Maker Movement' is about broadening access to advanced tools for a wider range of users at any skill level. By establishing roots in Silicon Valley and supporting Fab Labs across the U.S., we're investing in a new generation of creators—those who will turn ideas into action and side projects into scalable businesses."

If your organization is interested in partnering with xTool to empower the next generation of creators and explore opportunities for laser machine donations, please apply here .

The new headquarters in Mountain View, CA, is designed to enhance the company's ability to serve a growing American market for high-tech creative tools. xTool will now be able to provide real-time customer service to its North American users. The building is also a product showroom and home base for a new “xTool Squad” program. By the end of 2025, the Squad will have up to 700 independent partners across the U.S. to provide hands-on support in their own local communities.

xTool’s U.S. General Manager, Stein Shi, said in a live stream that xTool wants to support local makers. “Every single maker and creator connecting to us in the xTool ecosystem has one pain to share: can we get a faster pickup on the phone? Can we get faster local support to service my machine?”

Shi said the xTool Squad are all early adopters of their equipment and actual users who have first-hand knowledge of laser engravers and a deeper knowledge of the American maker community. The squad will also be able to provide demos, training, installation services, and local repair.