Desktop laser cutter maker xTool Opens U.S. Headquarters in Silicon Valley

The laser company is expanding its reach to classrooms and maker spaces.

xTool
(Image credit: xTool)

China-based xTool is expanding its reach into the U.S. market by setting up shop in Silicon Valley. xTool is a global leader in desktop laser cutters and smart fabrication tools, like the xTool M1 Ultra we recently reviewed. Up until now, its primary focus has been helping creative entrepreneurs grow their maker-based businesses by selling tools and materials for custom laser-engraved goods.

The move isn’t just about improving customer support. The company also announced a willingness to support the maker movement in the U.S. and help educators spark creativity through access to high-tech digital fabrication.

Denise Bertacchi
Freelance Reviewer

Denise Bertacchi is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering 3D printing. Denise has been crafting with PCs since she discovered Print Shop had clip art on her Apple IIe. She loves reviewing 3D printers because she can mix all her passions: printing, photography, and writing.