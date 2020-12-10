Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Crucial Promo Codes 2022

Trust the memory and storage experts at Crucial to extend the life of your beloved electronics. Whether you just want to refresh your system or add a full terabyte of storage, they have an affordable solution for you. Just grab one of the Crucial promo codes or Crucial coupon codes below to start saving!
Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Crucial

10% off the MX500 SSD from Crucial

MX500 SSD

10% Off

Ended

Crucial promo code for 15% off RAM upgrades

RAM

15% Off

Ended

Over 5% off with the Crucial student discount

SSDs, RAM, memory & more

5% Off

Active

Extra 20% off Ballistix memory with this Crucial coupon

Ballistix memory

20% Off

Ended

Sign Up To Save

Enjoy an exclusive 5% off Crucial promo code for your next order! All you have to do is sign up for their mailing list to receive your unique code in your inbox. You’ll also be the first to know about upcoming sales, product releases, and news of limited-time Crucial promo offers on a regular basis. While they don’t often have big sales, you can still score that Crucial BX500 SSD or Crucial Ballistix gaming memory at a fraction of the full price. 

Get The Best Value

You can save up to 10% off select memory upgrades, such as Crucial SSD 1TB storage or other Crucial SSD software, during seasonal sales. While they don’t often have bigger sales, when the seasons change or around the holidays, you can usually expect a few Crucial coupon offers to pop up. 

Instead of buying an entirely new system every few years, why not make the most out of its value by upgrading it using a Crucial discount code? They have all of the tools you need to keep your technology current at an affordable price.

Enjoy Free Delivery

Place any order on their website and they’ll ship your order free of charge, no Crucial coupon code necessary! These orders will be shipped with their most affordable method, which usually takes approximately four to seven days. They also have options for standard, express, next-day, or Saturday delivery if you need your items even sooner; if you opt for faster service, make sure you apply a Crucial promotional code or Crucial voucher code at checkout to save on the upgrade.

Popular Expired Crucial coupon codes

About Crucial

Put all of your technology storage needs in the hands of the professionals. Every time you start up your laptop, load an app, save a document, or stream your favorite movies, you’re using memory or storage. When you choose a Crucial MX500 SSD or Crucial P1 internal drive, you can expect the quality and expertise that’s been built into new computers for over thirty years. They’re one of the largest memory manufacturers in the world, so they know a thing or two about offering premium products. 

Improve the performance of your electronics with a Crucial memory scan or kit; with almost a quarter-million items in their catalog, you’re guaranteed to find exactly what you’re looking for!

Crucial: Frequently Asked Questions

How do you get a discount at Crucial?

There are a few easy ways to enjoy discounts on storage and memory solutions, but the simplest method is by joining their mailing list. That way, you’ll be the first to hear about new products, upcoming sales, and other limited-time deals before anyone else. We’ll also post the latest valid codes here for your convenience!

Does Crucial have free shipping?

Yes, they offer free delivery on all orders placed within the contiguous United States. Your order should arrive within approximately seven business days; if you need your storage even sooner, you can still upgrade to express or next-day service at a lower price using these discount codes!