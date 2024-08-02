NZXT is renting Core i5, RTX 4060 gaming PCs for $59 a month — Core i7, RTX 4070 Ti Super premium package costs $169

NZXT has initiated a new subscription plan — NZXT Flex — that enables gamers to rent a pre-built NZXT gaming system for a monthly fee. With NZXT Flex, customers can rent a gaming PC for as little as $59 monthly with guaranteed component upgrades every two years.

NZXT Flex has three subscription tiers revolving around NZXT's pre-existing Player pre-built gaming PCs. The Player: One, featuring a Core i5-14400F, RTX 4060, and H5 Flow case, is the cheapest offering with NZXT's subscription service that can be rented for $59 monthly. The Player: Two is the mid-range offering featuring a Ryzen 5 5600X, RTX 4070 Super, and H5 Elite case, which can be rented for $119 monthly. The Player: Three is the most potent system users can rent from NZXT, featuring a Core i7-13700KF, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and H7 Flow chassis for $169 monthly.

Additional perks of the Flex subscription service include a lifetime warranty and 24/7 support. Customers who keep their systems long enough will also receive "guaranteed" PC upgrades every two years to keep their systems up to date.

Flex was made to improve PC gaming accessibility. According to Bryan De Zayas, NZXT's Head of Marketing: "At NZXT, we believe everyone should be able to play the games they love," "In the past, that meant buying a pre-built PC or building your own. Our new Flex subscription service offers gamers more flexibility and choice, so they can focus on what really matters – playing the games they love." NZXT's subscription service gives gamers access to a modern gaming PC when they otherwise couldn't afford one.

The only caveat with NZXT Flex is that it starts to lose its value over a long period — for customers who plan to rent their machines for over two years. The Player: One, for instance, can be bought for approximately $1,054.00 with virtually the same specs as the rentable version for $59 a month, translating into almost 18 months before you've spent enough money to buy the system outright (approximately). But the upside is that you are getting unlimited support and free component upgrades every two years.

Flex won't be for everyone, but for gamers who need a modern gaming PC in a pinch and don't want to buy a new system on a credit card (which can add interest to the system's total cost), NZXT's Flex subscription service is a solution.